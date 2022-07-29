Wolfe Co. School District stepping up to help flood victims

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County was one of the many areas that were hit hard, but the community is coming together stronger in the aftermath of the storm. People in the area who have helped set up shelter say It has been a hard couple of days for the people in the county and it might be an even harder road to recovery.

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO