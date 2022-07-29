Wolfe Co. School District stepping up to help flood victims

www.wkyt.com
WKYT 27
Knott County organizes shelters for flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County was one of the many areas that were hit hard, but the community is coming together stronger in the aftermath of the storm. People in the area who have helped set up shelter say It has been a hard couple of days for the people in the county and it might be an even harder road to recovery.
wymt.com
One Knott County flood victim identified
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
wymt.com
WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
WKYT 27
One year later: Nicholas County community reflects on deadly flash flooding, looks to help EKY counties
CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marked one year since a devastating, deadly flood swept through the city of Carlisle. Business owners and residents have come a long way in the weeks and months since, but Nicholas County Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says they haven’t reached the end of the road to recovery.
WTVQ
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
WBKO
BGFD deploys personnel to aid in flooding search and rescue operations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department’s Facebook page, a team of 10 personnel were deployed Saturday morning to Breathitt County, KY. BGFD was there to help aid in search and rescue operations due to flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Officials say they are now...
wymt.com
Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
WUKY
Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll
It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. The flames have been going all Saturday morning at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. The homeowner wasn’t home when the fire started. He – and everyone in […]
clayconews.com
FATALITY MULTIPLE VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY NIGHT ON KENTUCKY 461 IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
MOUNT VERNON, KY (July 31, 2022) – KSP is reporting that on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:41 PM, the Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a three-vehicle collision that occurred on KY 461 Lake Cumberland Road in Rockcastle County. This accident resulted in one fatality. The...
wymt.com
Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At least 61 Appalachian Regional Hospital employees have ‘lost everything’ according to CEO Hollie Phillips. Phillips also said 30 employees are missing, hoping that number will decrease as phone and internet are restored. Kentucky State Police has information on how to report missing loved...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
WSAZ
Flash flooding impacting roads across region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rain throughout the region Sunday, is causing some street flooding. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the 2400 block of 5th Avenue is closed near Cookout. A fire truck and Huntington Police cruisers are blocking the road. Dispatchers also say 8th Street West and Adams Avenue...
WKYT 27
Death toll increases to three in Perry County, all were identified
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed one flood victim turned out to be his great aunt. 82-year-old Nellie Mae “Nell” Howard was killed in flash flooding early Thursday morning. Howard was at her daughter’s home near a creek in the Chavies community.
WKYT 27
Five Eastern Kentucky counties eligible for FEMA assistance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The areas hit hard by the flood will be doing their best to recover in the upcoming weeks. So far people in five counties can apply for individual assistance from FEMA. The counties included are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry. There are a few things that...
Eastern Kentucky residents seeking help at local community center
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Floyd County Community Center has opened its doors as a shelter and supply center to those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. As of Friday, more than 300 people are taking shelter and hundreds more are picking up vital supplies they and their families need to survive. The […]
wymt.com
Coroner: Three deaths confirmed in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Coroner, Hargis Epperson, confirmed three people have been found dead due to flooding. This brings the state total to 22. There are 14 confirmed deaths in Knott County, one death in Perry County, two deaths in Letcher County and two deaths in Clay County.
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday. During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families. On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 28 Kentuckians. The Governor also said all funerals will be paid...
wymt.com
KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
