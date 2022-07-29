ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe County, KY

Wolfe Co. School District stepping up to help flood victims

By Chelsea Jones
WKYT 27
 2 days ago
www.wkyt.com

WKYT 27

Knott County organizes shelters for flood victims

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County was one of the many areas that were hit hard, but the community is coming together stronger in the aftermath of the storm. People in the area who have helped set up shelter say It has been a hard couple of days for the people in the county and it might be an even harder road to recovery.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One Knott County flood victim identified

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One flood victim in Knott County was identified. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, 50-year-old Eva Nicole “Nikki” Slone was killed during Thursday morning’s flood. Her daughter, Misty Franklin, said Slone went out in the floodwater to check on an elderly friend. Slone...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, Kentucky Guards save 5 from flooding home

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared a video of a swift water rescue of a family from the attic of a home. According to the group, five family members were trapped in the home’s attic and surrounded by rushing water. Wolfe County Swift Water techs broke through a window to gain access. A Kentucky Guard air evacuation team positioned a helicopter over the home.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY
County
Wolfe County, KY
City
Campton, KY
State
Kentucky State
WTVQ

HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
LEXINGTON, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
wymt.com

Pike County officials update locals on flooding relief efforts

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Widespread devastation,” is how Ray Jones, Pike County Judge-Executive referred to the damage from the flooding in the Big Sandy region. During a news conference Friday, Jones said several homes and businesses were flooded and cleanup efforts will most likely be long-term. But, he said, there are positive things to find in the situation, as rescue efforts seem to have been successful.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WUKY

Flood rescue efforts still underway in Eastern Kentucky, six children added to death toll

It’s all hands-on deck at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport outside of Hazard. The United States Army is scouring the area from the air, looking for survivors from this week’s deadly floods. The challenge is they are at times being sent to locations to search for people who are missing, but it’s hard to pinpoint an address when the homes are no longer there.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Several ARH employees unaccounted for following floods

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - At least 61 Appalachian Regional Hospital employees have ‘lost everything’ according to CEO Hollie Phillips. Phillips also said 30 employees are missing, hoping that number will decrease as phone and internet are restored. Kentucky State Police has information on how to report missing loved...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Flash flooding impacting roads across region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rain throughout the region Sunday, is causing some street flooding. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the 2400 block of 5th Avenue is closed near Cookout. A fire truck and Huntington Police cruisers are blocking the road. Dispatchers also say 8th Street West and Adams Avenue...
GRAYSON, KY
WKYT 27

Five Eastern Kentucky counties eligible for FEMA assistance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The areas hit hard by the flood will be doing their best to recover in the upcoming weeks. So far people in five counties can apply for individual assistance from FEMA. The counties included are Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry. There are a few things that...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Coroner: Three deaths confirmed in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Breathitt County Coroner, Hargis Epperson, confirmed three people have been found dead due to flooding. This brings the state total to 22. There are 14 confirmed deaths in Knott County, one death in Perry County, two deaths in Letcher County and two deaths in Clay County.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly crash in Rockcastle County. Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials responded to a three-car crash on KY-461 Lake Cumberland Road. One person was killed in the crash. According to police, 22-year-old Austin R. Smith...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY

