'We're in a recession': NYC mayor contradicts Biden administration on state of economy

Report: City concerned ahead of release of 9/11 memos detailing toxic air around ground zero
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City is prepared to release a trove of documents relating to its knowledge of toxic air surrounding ground zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but officials are calling on federal lawmakers to protect the city from potential lawsuits in the wake of the disclosure, the Daily News reported.
WNYT
New York City joins New York in disaster emergency declaration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is following Governor Hochul’s lead. He declared a disaster emergency for New York State. Adams says 150-thousand are at risk of infection. According to Governor Hochul’s office – more than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are right here in New York.
On the Record with Legal Aid’s Judith Goldiner: Informal eviction stats are triple what stats show
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As rents in New York City continue to skyrocket, so do evictions, according to the Legal Aid Society. The number of informal evictions is triple or quadruple what the city data shows, according to Judith Goldiner, supervising attorney at Legal Aid. Goldiner said good cause eviction legislation keeps tenants in homes […]
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
Gotham Gazette
Public Advocate Releases Plan to 'End Systemic Homelessness' in New York City by 2026
A coalition led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has released a four-year roadmap to “ending homelessness as we know it,” proposing several strategies to help the roughly 55,000 unhoused people in the city move into stable, affordable housing. Williams, a Democrat, released the new report...
Banks refuse work with NY cannabis companies, threatening state’s equity goals
As the first New York cannabis businesses work toward the start of sales at the end of the year, many are having trouble getting loans and banking due to the federal prohibition.
nystateofpolitics.com
Probation officers' union endorses Hochul
The labor organization that represents probation officers in New York City endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday as she seeks a full term this year. Hochul won the endorsement the United Probation Officers Association, which cited the state's efforts to remove illegal guns from the streets, part of a multi-state effort Hochul has touted in recent weeks.
queenoftheclick.com
Republicans Can Rock the Democratic Primary in NYC – New Rules Due to Redistricting
Did you know that you can vote in the upcoming Senate Democrat primary from August 13th to August 21st?. Due to redistricting, you can go to the voting center, change your party THAT DAY and submit an affidavit ballot to vote against the champion of bail reform, Andrew Gounardes. (Information)
beckersdental.com
5 recent New York dentistry moves
Here are five updates on dentistry in New York that Becker's has reported on since July 6:. 1. The New York State Dental Association named Prabha Krishnan, DDS, as vice president. 2. Premier Care Dental Management affiliated with Joseph M. Zona Periodontics and Implant Surgery, a specialty practice in New...
1 New York Republican Voted in Favor of Semi-Auto Gun Ban
Gun violence is a growing concern for many Americans. It is gut wrenching to see and read about innocent victims of gun crime but many citizens do not think that should allow their rights to defend themselves with a gun to be infringed. According to statistics from the NYPD, New...
NYC speed cameras to operate 24/7 starting Monday: Here’s how we got here
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Starting Monday, the 2,000-plus speed cameras installed across New York City will start ticketing motorists 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The city’s school zone speed camera program has come a long way since it was first enacted in 2013...
Advocates sleep outside in protest of homeless crisis in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Homeless advocates, formerly homeless people and members of the community gathered on the edge of Morningside Park in Manhattan to raise awareness about the homeless crisis in New York City during Homeless Awareness Month. More than 60,000 New Yorkers currently live in city shelters, and it’s estimated at least another 3,000 […]
NJ City Is America's Most Expensive Place For Renters, Website Says
How much would you pay to wake up to views of the New York City skyline every day?. Hopefully your answer is around $5,500, because that's how much you'd need just to rent in Jersey City. According to Rent.com, Jersey City is the most expensive city for renters in America. That's about $500 more than the average Manhattan rental.
NBC New York
Metro-North Union Calls NY Mask Mandate ‘Hazard' for Workers to Enforce
Metro-North's largest union is calling for an end to the mask mandate on trains. The head of the Association of Commuter Rail Employees said masks should be optional -- not mandatory -- because members who have tried to enforce the mandate have been physically and verbally assaulted by defiant riders.
Opinion: NY’s Mitchell-Lama Housing Should Be Preserved, Not Dismantled
“Dissolving our building’s Mitchell-Lama status would be a small but significant injustice in an already deeply unequal city. Shareholders who have long benefited from the program would be autonomously divesting some of the city’s affordable housing stock, and profiting from the conversion.”. Since I moved in at Cadman...
NYC education department bars school principals from reviewing their budgets amid lawsuit over cuts
The move – expected to cause disruption for school principals – is in response to a temporary restraining order, issued by a judge last week. [ more › ]
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Low-income residents in NJ to receive $900K to secure housing
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Friday “Mainstream Vouchers” to help those in need stay safe amid the pandemic. The assistance come from CARES Act funding.
Adams administration reverses course on NYC principals’ access to their school budgets
Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing school budgets, the mayor's office changed course. Hours after suspending principals’ ability to use the NYC Department of Education online tool for hiring staff and managing their school budgets, the mayor’s office said it would restore their access. [ more › ]
Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud
20 Chinese families in Brooklyn temporarily avoided losing their homes after media attention and officials' action. The post Families Temporarily Avoid Losing Their Homes After $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
