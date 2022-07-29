ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman injured in North Side mass shooting files lawsuit against Airbnb, property owner

 2 days ago

Woman injured in North Side mass shooting files lawsuit against Airbnb, property owner 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman injured in the mass shooting at an Airbnb on the North Side is suing the company and property owner.

Two teens were killed and nine others were injured when gunfire broke out at a large party on Easter Sunday. The lawsuit details how the victim tried to escape the gunfire but was hit in the leg.

The woman claims Airbnb's negligence allowed the party to become violent.  The complaint also alleges the defendants were aware large parties were regularly held at the property.

Police said more than 200 people, many of them underage, were at the Airbnb on Suismon Street.

Airbnb temporarily banned parties in 2020 and made the ban permanent in June .

No one has been charged in connection with the shooting.

