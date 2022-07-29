Missing vulnerable 20-year-old man believed to be found dead

www.krem.com
Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown
SPOKANE, Wash. — The robbery suspect has been confirmed dead by Spokane law enforcement. According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries. According to a press release from the Spokane Independent Investigative Team (SIIR), the...
Police: Man suffers burns over 30% of his body after showing up to Spokane hospital on fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating an incident where a man was seriously burned after he reportedly caught on fire in northeast Spokane. SPD responded to a call that a man was on fire at a house in a neighborhood north of the Esmerelda Golf Course on Monday. Officers were told the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later went to speak with him.
Spokane Police: Man involved shooting, standoff in downtown Spokane is dead
SPOKANE, Wash – A man suspected in a series of crimes that ended with a downtown Spokane standoff is dead. He was shot before 6 am by officers from two local agencies. The situation began early Wednesday morning with a report of a robbery nearby. Police spotted a suspicious vehicle downtown with three people in the car. Two people got...
KREM
Spokane man set on fire with burns on 30% of body
The man's clothes were soaked in a flammable liquid. Spokane police are still looking for the person responsible for the attack.
KHQ Right Now
Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane
The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
KHQ Right Now
Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating
The Spokane Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting near Astor and Ermira. KHQ spoke to a man who says his car was shot at by a black SUV.
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
Man burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a call that a man was on fire and had been dropped off at a local hospital on Monday. Officers arriving at the hospital discovered that the man was still on fire when brought to the emergency room. His clothes were soaked in a flammable substance. The man was flown to Harborview Medical...
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," the victim's Mother, Dawn Dawson, said. As of...
KREM
Spokane law enforcement give update on standoff situation in downtown Spokane
There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. One officer suffered minor injuries in the exchange. The suspect is confirmed dead.
Spokane Police want license plate reading cameras to track local crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department wants to use a new tool to help find stolen cars. The department is looking into purchasing cameras to scan license plates for stolen cars, suspect vehicles, and vehicles involved in amber and silver alerts. The SPD is specifically looking to buy...
KHQ Right Now
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
KXLY
‘Just one picture’: FBI tracking new sextortion crimes against kids
SPOKANE, Wash. — The FBI is sounding the alarm on new sextortion crimes affecting kids as more young people spend time online. “They’re just getting better at reaching young people,” said Christian Parker, a special agent in Spokane with the FBI. He says predators are reaching young...
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office: Excessive speed and alcohol factors in Idaho boat crash that killed four
PEND OREILLE, Idaho - Excessive speed and alcohol consumption both played roles in the speed boat accident that left four men dead in the Pend Oreille River, according to an update from Idaho officials. The investigation into the late-June accident found that the boat's owner had a blood-alcohol level of...
Bonner County Sheriff's Office share what led to deadly Pend Oreille River boat crash
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — A boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River river in Bonner County on June 28, killing all four men on the boat. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) released on Monday the cause that led the boat to capsize on the river with four men on board. The boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, according to the BCSO.
Newly released video recorded by suspect shows North Spokane shooting
SPOKANE, Wash — Newly released video by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office shows the moments before Ray Wynecoop and Isaac Ott allegedly shot a Spokane police officer in North Spokane. Ott recorded the video from the passenger seat, after he and Wynecoop allegedly shot at a home on...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane search and rescue volunteers locate body believed to be missing vulnerable adult
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue volunteers located the body of a man believed to be 20-year-old Shaan P. Aujla. Aujla was reported missing after he left his residence with his puppy around 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 and did not return. Law enforcement sent out an alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Friday, and issued a second alert when his puppy was found in the area.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
KXLY
Police: Two fires intentionally set at Bluegrass Park Friday morning
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two early morning fires occurred Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School. The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fires. The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. and the other was at 7:45 a.m. Fire investigators and Coeur d’Alene Police...
