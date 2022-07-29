5 Things Learned: Udinese 1-3 Chelsea | Pre-Season

www.sportbible.com
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
"Really Good" - Klopp Impressed By 17-Year-Old Midfielder In Liverpool's Game Against Strasbourg
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised young defensive midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s performance in his side's 3-0 loss to Strasbourg. The Reds, fresh off a win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, fielded a young team against a strong outfit, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season. They...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Manchester United Squad vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed: Lisandro Martinez & Christian Eriksen Set To Feature
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named a 21-man squad to face Atletico Madrid in Norway on Saturday. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are set to play after being included in the full list. They participated in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday with a second-string side, but...
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy.
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
Manchester United insist they have 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the end of Rayo Vallecano friendly - despite fans' fury at his early exit after he was hooked at half-time by Erik ten Hag on his long-awaited return
Manchester United have insisted they have no issues with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford before the end of their 1-1 friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. The want away Portuguese star played the first 45 minutes of the game but was the only player to be substituted off by manager Erik ten Hag at halftime.
Thomas Frank Reveals Why They "Can't Replace" Christian Eriksen At Brentford After Manchester United Transfer
Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes it will be “impossible” for Brentford to replace someone of the quality of Christian Eriksen after the Danish superstar’s move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old midfielder chose Manchester United and signed a three-year-deal with them despite having an extension offer from Brentford...
Leicester City Interested In Chelsea Defender If Wesley Fofana Talks Progress Amid £80 Million Valuation
Both Chelsea and Leicester City are keen on signing each other’s defenders - Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill - this summer but any potential deals are far from complete, according to reports. Chelsea’s defensive crisis is still trying to be solved this summer, the Blues have had multiple targets...
Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
"He's Outstanding" - Roy Keane Wowed By "Fantastic" Liverpool Player In Man City Win
Roy Keane heaped praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after his performance in the Community Shield on Saturday. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners over Manchester City in the season’s curtain raiser at the King Power Stadium, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, a penalty from Salah and a first competitive goal from new boy Darwin Nunez sealing the victory.
Report: Liverpool 'Moving' Manchester United Target And Ajax Forward Antony
Liverpool are reportedly making a shock move for Manchester United's priority target Antony from Ajax.
Joan Laporta reveals why Barcelona keep poaching Chelsea transfer targets like Kounde following dinner with Todd Boehly
BARCELONA president Joan Laporta has revealed players have rejected Chelsea in favour of the Nou Camp due to their project and boss Xavi. The Blaugrana have pipped the Blues to a number of their main targets this summer - much to new owner Todd Boehly's frustration. Chelsea had agreed a...
Christian Eriksen Reveals He Turned Down THREE Man United Managers Before Erik Ten Hag Convinced Him To Join
Christian Eriksen claims he rejected Manchester United three times before finally agreeing to a move to Old Trafford this summer. Eriksen signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils last month, joining on a free transfer after coming to the end of his one-year contract at Brentford. His move to...
Udinese 1-3 Chelsea: N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling And Mason Mount Net As Blues Win In Italy
Chelsea came out 2-1 victors against Udinese in their final match of pre-season thanks to goals from N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount. Kante opened the scoring for Chelsea, with a fine on his weaker foot from the outside of the box before Sterling netted his fist in blue, with a fortunate finish.
Arsenal's FPL Bargains For The 2022/23 Season
As the new Premier League season appears over the horizon, Gunners fans will be doing what most football fans do, making their Fantasy Premier League team. A brief look through the teams chosen by fans up and down the country will show you one, if not both, of Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
