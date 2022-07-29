Project Quest turns 30 by celebrating its 8,000 grads whose wages have grown 200 percent

news4sanantonio.com
Related
San Antonio's Build-A-Bear Workshop at the Tower of the Americas gets official launch
The furry friends come with freebies.
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
KSAT 12
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 90.0°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but the month ties August 2011 for the hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
Back to School Buying Guide: Here are some great ways that San Antonians can save
Classes will be back in session before you know it. These tips will help you get ready!. The first day of school is coming up soon, and inflation is already squeezing budgets. Here are some tips and tricks can help you get the most mileage out of your money... Chapter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here all the upcoming retail projects being developed in San Antonio
There's a lot of stores coming to San Antonio.
KSAT 12
San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City. Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats names first president outside founding family
San Antonio-based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats has named a new president, and for the first time in the brand’s 75-year history, the position is filled by someone not a member of its founding family, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. New president Bill Wagner previously served as Kiolbassa's chief operating...
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
San Antonio Current
Bill Miller, Black Bear Diner: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Many of this week’s most-read Current food stories centered around openings of new dining spots. From an out-of-town diner chain to a sports bar-focused on “scenic views,” multiple new eateries are popping in the Alamo City food scene. There was an outlier, however, and it also happened...
San Antonio Current
New San Antonio dance club Cream to offer sneak peek of upcoming food menu July 29-30
Folks looking to dance the night away at new Beacon Hill nightspot Cream will on Friday get the chance to sample of the club’s upcoming late night food menu as well. As long as they get there before it sells out, that is. The nightclub, located at 527 W....
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing hosting homage to Malt House's Crispy Dogs on Saturday
Few flavors scream “West Side" like that of now-defunct Malt House’s Crispy Dogs, those fried, tortilla-wrapped franks split and stuffed with easy-melt cheese. Now, this Saturday, San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is bringing back that oh-so-good-yet-oh-so-bad-for-you treat — for one day only. Which might be the closest we'll get since Malt House permanently shut its doors in 2018.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible
Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
MuySA: The feeling of peace that comes with San Antonio viejitos and viejitas
Why am I crying right now?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
A guide to enjoying a cheap or free date night in San Antonio
Consider us your cheap cupid.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Reggae Festival
The San Antonio Reggae Festival is back for another year of family fun and all things Reggae. Kevin Hogan and Kelly Westbrooks are in studio this morning to talk about the food, music, vendors and more! Take a loo to learn all about it!
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
Anticipated Detroit-style pizza restaurant finally unboxes first San Antonio location
San Antonio’s pizza scene is getting a little more square … or in this case, rectangle. Next week, Alamo City welcomes its first-ever Via 313, the celebrated Austin-based chain famed for its deep dish pies, Fanta, and other Midwest favorites. For its first foray into South Texas (we...
San Antonio praised for one of its iconic Tex-Mex dishes, the puffy taco
Puffy tacos are part of city's culture and history.
Comments / 0