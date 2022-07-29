ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Project Quest turns 30 by celebrating its 8,000 grads whose wages have grown 200 percent

By Jim Lefko
news4sanantonio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip

Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record

Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 90.0°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but the month ties August 2011 for the hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grads#Celebrants#Project Quest#San Antonians#Kelly Air Force Base#Entrepeneurial World#San Antonio College
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats names first president outside founding family

San Antonio-based Kiolbassa Smoked Meats has named a new president, and for the first time in the brand’s 75-year history, the position is filled by someone not a member of its founding family, the San Antonio Business Journal reports. New president Bill Wagner previously served as Kiolbassa's chief operating...
San Antonio Current

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing hosting homage to Malt House's Crispy Dogs on Saturday

Few flavors scream “West Side" like that of now-defunct Malt House’s Crispy Dogs, those fried, tortilla-wrapped franks split and stuffed with easy-melt cheese. Now, this Saturday, San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is bringing back that oh-so-good-yet-oh-so-bad-for-you treat — for one day only. Which might be the closest we'll get since Malt House permanently shut its doors in 2018.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
freightwaves.com

Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible

Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated

SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Reggae Festival

The San Antonio Reggae Festival is back for another year of family fun and all things Reggae. Kevin Hogan and Kelly Westbrooks are in studio this morning to talk about the food, music, vendors and more! Take a loo to learn all about it!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy