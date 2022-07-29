Janet Mills asks the feds to give more heating oil assistance to Mainers as prices skyrocket

If oil stays at these inflated prices , many people will be cold this winter . Children are precious and do not need this burden . Biden has caused this crisis, don’t be fooled by him telling you it’s all about Russia. His agenda with the progressive liberal democrats are the MAIN reason America is suffering today .
What's Mills talking about ? There's no problems in the USA or Maine either with high prices ! No such thing as a recession or even a coming recession ! Everything is just great 👍! Mills needs to have a heart to heart talk with bumbling Biden and he can explain to her that there are no problems with overpriced fuel, food, gasoline or anything in the USA.
yup instead of chastising Brandon's administration blue states beg for money to keep the minons from revolting......vote red and by ammo
Comments / 15