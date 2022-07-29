ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Janet Mills asks the feds to give more heating oil assistance to Mainers as prices skyrocket

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 15

chevv
2d ago

If oil stays at these inflated prices , many people will be cold this winter . Children are precious and do not need this burden . Biden has caused this crisis, don’t be fooled by him telling you it’s all about Russia. His agenda with the progressive liberal democrats are the MAIN reason America is suffering today .

Reply
8
phil chase
2d ago

What's Mills talking about ? There's no problems in the USA or Maine either with high prices ! No such thing as a recession or even a coming recession ! Everything is just great 👍! Mills needs to have a heart to heart talk with bumbling Biden and he can explain to her that there are no problems with overpriced fuel, food, gasoline or anything in the USA.

Reply
6
Tony
1d ago

yup instead of chastising Brandon's administration blue states beg for money to keep the minons from revolting......vote red and by ammo

Reply
6
Related
foxbangor.com

Gov. Mills urges federal officials for assistance

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills sent a letter to federals officials for increased funding and expanded eligibility for its Low-Income Heating Assistance Program, better known as LIHEAP. She said it would help ensure Maine residents will stay warm in their homes this winter. The state is expecting to receive...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills presses for increased funding for low-income heating program in Maine

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With high prices for home heating fuel expected to persist into Maine’s winter heating season, Governor Janet Mills says she sent a letter to federal officials requesting increased funding and expanded eligibility for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to ensure Mainers can stay warm in their homes this winter.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?

There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?

Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Business
NEWS CENTER Maine

Citizen referendum could eliminate CMP and Versant

MAINE, USA — Last year, the Maine legislature passed a bill to create the non-profit Pine Tree Power Company to deliver lower rates, and increase reliability and local control to promote energy independence in Maine. But, Governor Janet Mills vetoed the bill, and the legislature didn't have enough votes...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
newhampshirebulletin.com

Bedford firm chosen to complete offshore wind assessment for NH

A Bedford environmental consultancy firm has been selected to complete an offshore wind assessment for the state. Normandeau Associates Inc. was awarded about $250,000 to complete the study and report. The Executive Council approved the contract this month on the recommendation of the Department of Energy, which received bids from...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Xavier Becerra
WSBS

MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam

During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?

MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Feds#Liheap#Health And Human Services#Mainehousing
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
BURLINGTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Baker Announces Tax Rebate Check May Go Out Soon

(Boston, MA) Governor Baker announced that more than $2.5 billion in tax rebate checks may be going out to Massachusetts residents soon. State tax revenues are up 20%, around a $3.5 billion surplus. These checks are meant to help residents with the press of inflation and would be in addition to the $250 stimulus checks that were approved by the Massachusetts senate. Governor Baker’s office is looking into the most efficient way to get this possible money to residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
wabi.tv

Gas prices are lower along Maine Turnpike

GRAY, Maine (WMTW) - Gas prices along the Maine Turnpike have been lower than the statewide and county averages as prices have fallen across Maine. The price of gas at the Turnpike rest stop in Gray stood at $4.39 for a gallon of regular on Friday, which is 26 cents less than the Cumberland County average of $4.65.
GRAY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy