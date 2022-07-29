Allman ‘vindicated’ after $49K investigation into misconduct claims

thecoastnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
kusi.com
Exclusive Interview: John Hemmerling to reopen Zahau case if elected as Sheriff in November
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are just over 100 days until the General Election in November. This year San Diego will be electing a new sheriff for San Diego County. One candidate in the running is a former marine, police officer, and city attorney. In this Ginger Jeffries exclusive...
'Terrible policy idea' | CA bill could change how domestic violence crimes are reported
SAN DIEGO — The California senate now has a bill that would dramatically change how domestic violence crimes are reported. Supporters say it would help keep victim's safe, while the critics argue it can only make domestic violence situations more dangerous. The assembly bill would remove the requirement that...
NBC San Diego
‘We Need You': San Diego Parents, Faculty Prepare for Back-to-School Amid Teacher Shortage
Many San Diego families are getting ready to go back to school. The San Diego County Office of Education held a resource fair Sunday at San Diego State University to help parents prepare for the school year. The event was also an opportunity for school districts to attract new teachers.
San Diego’s first Black City Council member, Leon Williams, turns 100
San Diego’s first Black city council member and only Black supervisor, Leon Williams, celebrated his 100th birthday.
Vista Del Mar Union School District announces new superintendent
Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota has announced that former Lompoc Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla will serve as its new superintendent. The post Vista Del Mar Union School District announces new superintendent appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
thevistapress.com
Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese
Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
Poway residents speak out against plans for high density neighborhoods
POWAY, Calif. — Homeowners are up in arms in an upscale neighborhood in Poway. Residents live in large, beautiful, custom homes of many colors and are upset about what a new development might bring. Their cul-de-sac is to be opened out north for a new development called McKee Orchard.
Man sentenced to 15 years for fentanyl-related death of La Jolla woman
Joshua Breslow pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of Sally Manchester Ricchiuti, daughter of developer Doug Manchester.
kusi.com
Why is Newsom not doing anything with the record surplus? Kevin Kiley discusses.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California currently has a record $97.5 billion surplus but most of the state seem to be at a stand still. So why is Governor Gavin Newsom not doing more with the surplus?. Assemblymember Kevin Kiley, 6th District, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San...
sandiegocountynews.com
Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen
San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
Another resident at Veterans Village dies, DEA takes notice
SAN DIEGO — Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus....
NBC San Diego
Oceanside Man Accused of Fatal Hit-and-Run Is ‘Prone to Fainting': Defense Attorney
The Oceanside driver charged in the hit-and-run death of a grandmother who was on her morning walk may have suffered a medical emergency when he hit her, according to his attorney. Sean Richter, 34, turned himself in to Oceanside Police July 22, nearly two months after he allegedly hit 68-year-old...
SDPD: Nine drivers arrested for DUI in Mission Bay
Nine drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at an overnight checkpoint in Mission Bay, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Family of slain officer gets help after retirement funds vanish
A fundraiser was held Thursday for the family of a San Diego police officer killed in the line of duty more than a decade ago.
Police Arrest Man on Suspicion of DUI After He Dunks Car Off Harbor Island
Harbor Police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence after he drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay. The man, 48, was driving a Kia Soul with female passenger, 22, at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Sgt. Troy Nicol.
Developer Manchester’s Family Tells Court of ‘Deeply Wounded Hearts’ in Wake of Daughter’s Fentanyl Overdose
A man who sold fentanyl-laced pills that caused the death of a La Jolla woman – the daughter of a prominent San Diegan – was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in state prison. Joshua Alan Breslow, 54, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and drug possession charges for providing...
Camp Pendleton issues Noise Advisory ahead of explosives training
Camp Pendleton officials issued a Noise Advisory Saturday ahead of explosives training in North County.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment
Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
San Diego County pays $1.35 million to mother whose son died during 2018 arrest
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — San Diego County paid $1.35 million dollars to a mother whose son died in 2018 after an altercation with Sheriff's deputies at a gas station in Fallbrook. Public records obtained by CBS 8 show the county paid Dolores Rosales on July 5th for the...
