Encinitas, CA

Allman ‘vindicated’ after $49K investigation into misconduct claims

By Laura Place
Coast News
 2 days ago
thecoastnews.com

Encinitas, CA
Encinitas, CA
California Education
thevistapress.com

Tip of the Spear – Thomas calabrese

Thomas Calabrese–Jennifer Salter was born on Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base. The youngest child of Colonel Robert Salter. Going back to World War I, someone in the Salter family had served in the military. It wasn’t that it was demanded or expected of them, but growing up in an environment where God, family and country were top priorities made serving in the Armed Forces and defending their country a reasonable and logical choice. Her mother was killed in a car accident when she was in seventh grade and her father took on the role of both parents.
OCEANSIDE, CA
#San Dieguito Union High#Chinese#Best Best Krieger
sandiegocountynews.com

Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen

San Diego, CA–A Tijuana resident pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in the kidnapping of Miguel Anthony Rendon, a U.S. citizen, which resulted in Rendon’s death. Luis Armando Dorantes Rivera Jr. pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Schopler to hostage-taking. He is the third defendant to plead guilty in connection with this crime, after Alan Lomeli-Luna and Wyatt Valencia-Pacheco.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Another resident at Veterans Village dies, DEA takes notice

SAN DIEGO — Another resident at San Diego’s esteemed rehab center for veterans has died of a suspected fentanyl overdose, prompting a second death investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration. On Tuesday evening, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s drug treatment program died on the campus....
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered

People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Beth Torres

San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment

Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
SAN DIEGO, CA

