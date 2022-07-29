Homicide Investigation in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Rd

Case: 22-2071247

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 7:54 p.m.

Location: 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Rd

Deceased: Anthony Blaylock, Black male, 5/17/92

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Rd. Officers arrived and found the first victim, Anthony Blaylock, lying on the ground, unresponsive with gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and performed CPR, but Blaylock died at the scene. A second person who was also shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that this incident started as a disturbance between a third individual and the two victims, then escalated into a shooting. Detectives have identified a person of interest. This case is still under investigation.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy, finding the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 43rd homicide of 2022.