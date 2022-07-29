ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Homicide Investigation in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Rd

Austin, Texas
 4 days ago

Case: 22-2071247

Date: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Time: 7:54 p.m.

Location: 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Rd

Deceased: Anthony Blaylock, Black male, 5/17/92

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 7:54 p.m., Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Nuckols Crossing Rd. Officers arrived and found the first victim, Anthony Blaylock, lying on the ground, unresponsive with gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and performed CPR, but Blaylock died at the scene. A second person who was also shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that this incident started as a disturbance between a third individual and the two victims, then escalated into a shooting. Detectives have identified a person of interest. This case is still under investigation.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's office conducted an autopsy, finding the cause of death to be gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.

This case is being investigated as Austin's 43rd homicide of 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Blaylock
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy