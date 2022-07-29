Santa Clarita Residents Encouraged To Speak On Housing ‘Violent’ Juvenile Criminals In Camp Scott

www.hometownstation.com
Santa Clarita Radio
Juvenile Airlifted In Santa Clarita After Suffering Medical Emergency
A young man was airlifted in the Valencia area Sunday morning after experiencing a medical emergency. At around 10:51 a.m. first responders received reports of a person experiencing a medical emergency at Bayport Lane, according to Supervisor Velderian with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a juvenile male,”...
point2homes.com
19855 Blackbird Lane, Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA, 91351
Listed by Roberto De La Torre with JohnHart Real Estate. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 19855 Blackbird Lane Español?. Residing in a sought after Canyon Country neighborhood find a charming two-story home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The property has an attached 2-car garage. HOA amenities include a community pool and spa. Part of the William S. Hart School District. Close to the Skate Park, Dog Park and the Bike park of Santa Clarita. Minutes from markets, schools, popular dining options and more.
The Sheriff Strikes Back
WEHOville’s explosive interview with Alex Villanueva. A lot of people want to see Alex Villanueva fail . Progressive activists, local TV news stations, billionaire heiresses, some WeHo City Councilmembers and a sizeable portion of L.A. County voters — all of them would love to see the controversial sheriff lose his re-election race in November.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Airlifted After Reported Drowning In Santa Clarita
One person was airlifted to the hospital after drowning in a Castaic neighborhood Friday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Friday, first responders received initial reports of a pediatric drowning in the 30000 block of Cartagena Place in Castaic, according to Robert Diaz with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We...
‘I can get the job done’ | Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Series Finale
What would you like to do that you are not empowered to do?. I would like to use eminent domain to start seizing public lands and empty buildings and converting them into emergency shelters. I have the authority to actually get people off public spaces and into shelter, but I just don’t have the actual resources of shelter. So that’s one missing element in my bag of tricks, so to speak.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
New Details Emerge Regarding Covina’s New Kalaveras Restaurant
The restaurant is also coming to Long Beach, Silver Lake, Montclair, and more
spectrumnews1.com
LA poised to expand anti-camping law as vital shelter program ends
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council will vote on whether to ban encampments around schools and daycares Tuesday, just as a federal program that sheltered more than 10,000 Angelenos in hotels over the COVID-19 pandemic ends, sending many participants back to city sidewalks. The Council voted 10-1...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Chiropractor Releases ‘A Guide To Self-Care: Tested Lifestyle Medicine Tips’
Inside one of the most expensive health care systems in the world, a Santa Clarita chiropractor released “A Guide to Self-Care” – a book teaching how to take preventive measures before tragedy strikes. Dr. Thomas Polucki, a certified Functional Medicine Practitioner providing medical and chiropractic relief to...
paininthepass.info
I-15 Cajon Pass And I-215 San Bernardino Made The List Of The Deadliest Roads In California
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> With so many vehicles on the roadways at any given time, it’s no wonder that the Interstates and roads are notoriously congested. MoneyGeek has plotted out the locations of the fatal crashes between 2017 and 2019 to determine which roadways are the deadliest in California.
Santa Clarita Radio
One Person Hospitalized After Vehicle Plunges Down Embankment On Freeway
One person was hospitalized as a result of a crash that sent a vehicle hundreds of feet down an embankment on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision on the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to Melanie Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
foxla.com
Shots fired at Hollywood Farmers' Market; LAPD responding
LOS ANGELES - Police are responding to the Hollywood Farmers' Market after reports of shots fired Sunday morning. LAPD said it received reports that a suspect opened fire in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street around 8 a.m. Police said the suspect shot multiple rounds and is currently on a balcony "throwing items."
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
SFGate
'His death was not an accident': Family of man killed in Southern California soccer fight seeks public's help
LOS ANGELES — The family of a man who died two weeks after he was injured in a melee at an Oxnard adult soccer league match is seeking the public's help in piecing together the brawl. Misael Sanchez, 29, was playing in the July 10 match at Oxnard High...
OCFA Firefighters Free Boy's Hand from Main Place Escalator
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters and paramedics worked tonight to free a boy whose hand became stuck in an escalator at the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.
Pedestrian bridge to be constructed in honor of Elias Rodriguez, 14, who drowned in Pacoima Wash
A pedestrian bridge will be constructed in honor of Elias Rodriguez, a 14-year-old boy who drowned in the Pacoima Wash.
This Decades-Old Art Deco Hospital In L.A. Is Set To Turn Into Affordable Housing
The famed Los Angeles County General Hospital is set to become an affordable housing facility. The building itself, known for its architecture, has quite a rich history. Its 1.2 million square foot, 19-story space opened in 1934 and provided healthcare needs to Angelenos for decades. Unfortunately, it was severely damaged in the 1994 Northridge Earthquake and no longer met safety compliances. Earlier this year though, the county released a four-year study on how to repurpose the historic Art Deco Building and breathe new life into its legacy. “Throughout my time as Supervisor for the First District, I have introduced various motions in alignment with the community to move forward with a collective vision for redeveloping the historic General Hospital,” said Supervisor Solis in a press release. “Cementing our commitment to its restoration and reuse can aid in our response to the housing crisis our region is experiencing, as well as provide exceptional health services–carrying on the hospitals over 150-year-old mission. I’m grateful for the support of Eastside residents and stakeholders in moving this collective dream forward.”
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Aquatic Center To Shut Down For Six Months
The Santa Clarita Aquatic Center (SCAC) located on Centre Pointe Parkway is scheduled to shut down for about six months for facility repairs. Beginning Monday, August 8, 2022, the SCAC is set to be closed for almost six months while facility repairs are conducted, according to officials with the City of Santa Clarita.
foxla.com
Citizenship no longer required for LA County jobs
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of allowing the county to waive citizenship requirements for government jobs. The motion, authored by Chair Hilda l. Solis and co-authored by Sheila Kuehl, allows the county to hire non-citizens except for positions where being a U.S. citizen is required by state and federal law.
Santa Clarita Radio
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For August 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row
New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – August 2022: Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House, Baskin Robbins Newhall. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
Comments / 2