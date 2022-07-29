Player Ratings: Udinese 0-2 Chelsea XI | Pre-Season

www.sportbible.com
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
The Reason Why John Terry Hung Up During Phone Call With Kalidou Koulibaly Revealed
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that John Terry hung up on him during their phone call together, discussing his reasons for doing so. The Senegal international has taken the number 26, iconic as Terry wore it during his time at Chelsea. The former Chelsea captain joined the club at...
Manchester United Predicted XI: Anthony Martial Starts And Tyrell Malacia Makes His Debut Against Brighton
Erik ten Hag kicks off his reign as Manchester United manager at Old Trafford against Brighton this Sunday. As the Frenkie De Jong and Cristiano Ronaldo sagas rumble on, all focus has now switched to United’s Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag is fortunate enough...
Form Guide: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The Erik ten Hag era officially kicks off at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Brighton & Hove Albion making the trip up from the South coast. It is Manchester United’s first competitive fixture under their new manager as they look to rebuild under his command this upcoming season. Here...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Early Is 'Unacceptable' In Damning Interview
Just days after Manchester United confirmed they had 'no issue' with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving their pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano early, manager Erik ten Hag has labelled the decision as "unacceptable." In an interview with Dutch outlet Viaplay Sport Nederland, Ten Hag was asked to give his thoughts on Sunday's...
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement
Brighton and Hove Albion have dismissed reports stating that they have reached an agreement on a fee of £52.5 million to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had previously stated that the move is on the verge of completion as Chelsea had agreed a fee and personal terms with the player.
"What A Player" - Pundit In Awe Of £140K-A-Week Star Following Man City Performance
Former Premier League striker and Pundit Darren Bent has praised Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez for his performance in the Community Shield on Saturday. Nunez only played for 27 minutes after Jurgen Klopp opted for Roberto Firmino in a starting role, but came on to significantly influence the match in the Reds’ favour over Manchester City.
Man Utd To Offload Seven Defenders This Summer Including Alex Telles
Manchester United are all set to offload as many as six more defenders in this summer’s transfer window in order to reduce their wage bill. The Red Devils still have a bloated squad, especially players in their defence who seem to have come to the end of their journey at Old Trafford.
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Liverpool Given Major Boost Ahead Of Fulham Game
Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham this weekend as Marco Silva has announced his side have a serious injury situation. When asked by West London Sport if his newly promoted side is ready for the start of the campaign, Silva responded ‘no’.
Marcos Alonso And Emerson Palmieri Set To Leave Chelsea Amid Marc Cucurella Links
Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could be granted Chelsea exits if the Blues sign Marc Cucurella this summer, with Barcelona and Lazio interested in the pair. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea have informed Brighton and Hove Albion that they will meet their £50 million valuation of the player this summer.
