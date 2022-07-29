Area teams discuss upcoming seasons at High School Media Days

As of July 27, Ole Miss designated hitter Kemp Alderman had hit just one home run in summer league action. However, on Sunday, Alderman more than doubled that total and went off for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. In a 21-2 drubbing of the Wausau Woodchucks, Alderman finished a perfect 4-for-4 with six RBI and two home runs, becoming just the ninth player in franchise history to have a multiple home run game. One of those other players to do that is new Ole Miss legend Tim Elko.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO