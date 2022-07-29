Our Town Clinton: Country Junction

www.wcia.com
25newsnow.com
Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
hoiabc.com
Cigar enthusiasts gather at Jimmy’s Bar
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of Central Illinois’s most fanatic cigar smokers met up at Jimmy’s Bar in West Peoria on Friday and Saturday for some smoking fun. The bar was full of new and old cigar lovers. This was a tradition they had for over...
How to spend a weekend in Clinton
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are exploring the town of Clinton, you are bound to come across something that suits your fancy. Events Clinton Chamber of Commerce officials said, “Clinton is known for our hometown charm, but we love to hold some great events too!” One of those events is MayDays. This event is […]
Urbana group creates a ‘space of healing’ for community
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Sunday afternoon, community members in Urbana came together to relax and decompress. Many gathered outside of the Cunningham Township Community Garden to partake in free food, yoga classes and massage sessions. The Raw Tools organization showed visitors how to take pieces of guns and turn them into garden tools. Volunteers with […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Interstate stops hold a cache of Illinois prairieland
GOODFIELD — If all you do at an interstate rest area is make a quick trip inside a building for a vending machine snack or other necessity, you might be missing out on a larger experience. “Nearly every one of our rest areas has a story to tell,” said...
Decatur YMCA hosts Backpack Attack
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur YMCA is hosting its annual backpack attack event. On August 6th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. the YMCA will be handing out 1,500 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies for Kindergarten to 6th graders. Dominic Santomassimo, CEO of Decatur Family YMCA, is looking forward to the event. “Backpack Attack is such […]
hoiabc.com
City of Peoria reminds homeowners to keep up their lawns
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As summer continues, lawn work may be hard to keep up, the City of Peoria wanted to remind homeowners about yard upkeep. Recently, the city gave a notice to abate to a household that’s grass was more than 10 inches tall. That owner did not respond to the notice within five days due to being out of town. So, the city put in a work order and cut the grass. Unfortunately, the city said the homeowner was not happy with the work. In response, the city said they were making sure the yard was up to code.
Sunflower maze tribute to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunflowers at Clearview Farm are now blooming. This year, the theme of their sunflower maze is “Illinois.” After the flowers bloom, they last around two weeks. People at Clearview Farm said they started blooming earlier this week. To match the “Illinois” theme, the maze is formed into the shape of the […]
Girls Rock CU festival
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Saturday campers with Girls Rock CU got to show off everything they’ve learned in the group. That’s with the first ever Girls Rock CU festival. The organizations’ goal is to empower young women, transgender and non binary youth through music. They teach the members how to be rock stars on and […]
Lane closing on Champaign’s State Street Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A one-block stretch of State Street in Champaign will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Illinois American Water repairs a water main. The closure will take place between White Street and Springfield Avenue; that block of State Street is a one-way, southbound only street. The closure will begin on […]
New Veteran organization in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans. 217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola. On July 30th they held a meet and greet event. The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in […]
WCIA
From the Farm: Sweet corn research
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — We’re in the midst of sweetcorn season, and you probably have not yet gotten enough to satisfy your desire for this great American summer treat. Marty Williams is a researcher with USDA, housed at the University of Illinois, and he has a research...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
wvik.org
Expert: Caterpillar's vague explanation for Texas HQ move leaves behind confusion, hurt feelings in
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
25newsnow.com
Flooding events becoming a dangerous trend in the Midwest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Many residents around St. Louis continue clean up after 7 to 12 inches of rain fell earlier this week. The daily rainfall record in St. Louis was broken in just 6 hours. If it can happen there, it can happen here. Ed Shimon, National Weather...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
Road construction projects continue throughout Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several road construction projects happening throughout Springfield will result in the continued or upcoming closures of several roads and lanes this week. Construction will be taking place on South Grand Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets as part of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. As part […]
Road construction projects beginning in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of streets in Champaign will be closing on Monday for two separate construction projects. Sewer repairs will result in the closure of William Street between Prairie and State Streets for five days between Monday and Friday. Access will be maintained to all properties located within the closure, but no […]
WAND TV
Clinton farm offers family-friendly picking experiences
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Nestled between corn fields in Clinton, you’ll find one farm that’s bursting with color. Triple M Farm (Mariah's Mums and More) has zinnias, strawberries, mums, and more. Co-owner Mariah Anderson said allowing customers to pick their own flowers and fruits bridges the gap between...
