EL PASO, Texas -- The city wants to know from the public about what needs to be changed in downtown El Paso. "It would be nice if the [trolley] service came back here every day," said Dan Deblasio, a visitor to downtown. ABC-7 asked regular people and business owners alike about what's already nice and The post Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you? appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO