www.las-cruces.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you?
EL PASO, Texas -- The city wants to know from the public about what needs to be changed in downtown El Paso. "It would be nice if the [trolley] service came back here every day," said Dan Deblasio, a visitor to downtown. ABC-7 asked regular people and business owners alike about what's already nice and The post Downtown Management District survey: What’s important about downtown to you? appeared first on KVIA.
desertexposure.com
What’s going on in AUGUST?
Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3. Las Cruces/Mesilla. Farmers and Crafts...
las-cruces.org
East Hadley Avenue and North Church Street Shoulder Work
Shoulder work is scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, on east Hadley Avenue, between Campo Street and Church Street, and north Church Street, between Hadley and Las Cruces avenues. H&H Underground will be doing underground utility work as part of a wire utility permit. Bus Stop...
KVIA
Threat against County Courthouse prompts caution; some may be working remotely
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County workers have been asked to work remotely for the week after a threat was made to the courthouse, officials said. The threat made early Monday morning via social media claimed a bomb was going to be placed at the entrance of a courtroom and that it was in solidarity with the Walmart shooter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso Courthouse receives bomb threat; law enforcement on alert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County has reported at least one threat with the anniversary of the August 3 shooting just two days away. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has confirmed that the courthouse has received a threat, although it remains open. Some employees have been advised to work from home if it […]
KVIA
Las Cruces Mayor, Attorney of shooting victim react to multi-million dollar settlement
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces has agreed to pay the family of Amelia Baca 2.75 million dollars. It's part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit at the state level. Back in April, 75-year-old Baca was shot and killed by a Las Cruces police...
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism. The City Council on Tuesday will observe a moment of silence followed by the reading of the names of victims of […]
elpasomatters.org
A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable
LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
cbs4local.com
Gadsden ISD to implement new safety measures for the new school year
SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The first day of school is on Monday, August 1, for Gadsden ISD students. With school security in the minds of some parents, districts changed their safety procedures. CBS4 on your side spoke with GISD's superintendent Travis Dempsey to find out what the district planned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for July 31
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
krwg.org
Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover
Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
spotlightepnews.com
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
KVIA
Abundant Church giving away backpacks and school supplies ahead of the first day of school
EL PASO, Texas - Abundant Church is set to host their annual backpack and school supply giveaway as kids in the borderland are heading back to school. The church says they will be giving away 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families over the course of the weekend. School-aged...
TABC suspends East El Paso bar’s liquor license
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) issued a liquor permit suspension to a popular but troubled East El Paso bar following a years-long investigation into narcotics sales allegations. Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen East, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road near Vista Del Sol, may not serve alcohol for 90 days […]
Driver, 19, charged in rollover that killed 2 migrants, injured 9
New Mexico State Police have identified a Mexican man driving an SUV that rolled over, killing two migrants and injuring himself and nine others on Wednesday in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
Comments / 0