Baker projected to finish 1st in Heart South Preseason Coaches' Poll

The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Re-Visiting the Orlando Brown Situation:Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Monarchs shut out Sioux Falls, 3-0
SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Kansas City Monarchs (45-22) stayed dominant over the Canaries from Sioux Falls (24-41), completing the combined shutout behind a strong performance from starter Nick Belzer and a dominant showing from the bullpen. Belzer went four innings, allowing no runs but recording no strikeouts before...
LSU Baseball Loses Infielder to Portal, Finds New Home
Leto joins Collier Cranford as Tigers joining the Kansas program, can make impact quickly
Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament
(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
Swing for the big league: Custom baseball bat maker turns wood into diamond-worthy dingers
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. BALDWIN The post Swing for the big league: Custom baseball bat maker turns wood into diamond-worthy dingers appeared first on Startland News.
NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing continues Saturday with elimination rounds
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing continued on Saturday with elimination rounds at Heartland Motorsports Park. The races will continue with championship rounds on Sunday. Time trials and elimination rounds were held on Thursday and Friday with qualifying rounds. Gates are open at 7:00 a.m. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing series showcases […]
The hot weather is back with highs in the mid to upper 90s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity. A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front arrives Wednesday. Temperatures will feel much better by the end of the week.
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Here comes the hot weather
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity. A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front is looking more likely for Wednesday. Another front is possible by the end...
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Western Kansas offers a glimpse of what an abortion ban might look like for Kansas City and Wichita
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
August packed with concerts for everyone in Kansas City area
Dozens of concerts are scheduled in August in the Kansas City area, and no matter your taste in music, there's likely something for you.
Several Kansas City-area counties remain in high zone for COVID-19 levels
Several Kansas City area counties remained in the highest level of COVID-19 categories in the latest COVID-19 Community Levels report.
New country music venue, dance hall opens in Overland Park
After the popular Kanza Hall closed during the pandemic, country music venue Guitars and Cadillacs is now taking its place in Overland Park.
'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment
Something different arrived at AGRIServices of Brunswick’s terminal on the Missouri River a few weeks ago: a barge load of tapioca from Thailand. The product from overseas was something crew members had never seen, but the challenge excited Lucy Fletcher, ASB’s business development manager. “We’re just gonna do...
Mail delay causing problems in Kansas City communities
Two years ago, when mail deliveries were backed up, we knew a pandemic was likely to blame. But now a delay in mail delivery is still causing a problem in some Kansas City communities.
Providence Pizza is an unmatched pizza experience
Do you like your pizza baked New York, Sicilian or Detroit-style? There’s no need to choose at Providence Pizza in Grandview, where diners can sample a variety one slice at a time throughout the day. Standard toppings are offered plus housemade meatballs, Castelvetrano olives and Sweety Drop peppers, sometimes...
‘As an alumnus, I’m very concerned:’ Number of faculty members with tenure at the University of Kansas decreases by 34.1% since 2009, KUAAUP data shows
While he was a student at the University of Kansas, Jonah Stiel spent 10 hours almost every week in James Blakemore’s lab investigating how to store renewable energy for future use. Stiel, a chemistry major from Topeka, says one of the most valuable parts of his research was interacting...
Best Breakfast in Kansas City, MO — 40 Top Places!
Kansas City is a bustling metropolis in the western region of the Show-Me State of Missouri. It offers the perfect backdrop for a fantastic gastronomic adventure as you explore its many superb breakfast joints. Start the day on the sweeter side by dining at places boasting topping-loaded waffles, buttermilk pancakes,...
Plan to add restaurants to KCK bridge could move forward after meeting
Kansas City, Kansas area could take steps toward turning an old railroad bridge into a new entertainment district during a meeting Thursday.
Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph
The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
