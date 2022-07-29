ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Baker projected to finish 1st in Heart South Preseason Coaches' Poll

By Nick Jacobs
kshb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Monarchs shut out Sioux Falls, 3-0

SIOUX FALLS, SD — The Kansas City Monarchs (45-22) stayed dominant over the Canaries from Sioux Falls (24-41), completing the combined shutout behind a strong performance from starter Nick Belzer and a dominant showing from the bullpen. Belzer went four innings, allowing no runs but recording no strikeouts before...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kq2.com

Former Kansas City Chiefs raise money for local high school athletic departments in charity golf tournament

(COUNTRY CLUB, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in St. Joseph for training camp, but some former Chiefs also made a trip to town. "$60,000 just to start, I'm sure next year is going to be bigger, much bigger. And they're going to raise more money for the kids. And I am looking forward to coming back next year," former Chiefs player Christian Okoye said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Swing for the big league: Custom baseball bat maker turns wood into diamond-worthy dingers

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. BALDWIN The post Swing for the big league: Custom baseball bat maker turns wood into diamond-worthy dingers appeared first on Startland News.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
KSNT News

NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing continues Saturday with elimination rounds

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing continued on Saturday with elimination rounds at Heartland Motorsports Park. The races will continue with championship rounds on Sunday. Time trials and elimination rounds were held on Thursday and Friday with qualifying rounds. Gates are open at 7:00 a.m. The Lucas Oil Drag Racing series showcases […]
TOPEKA, KS
kshb.com

The hot weather is back with highs in the mid to upper 90s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity. A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front arrives Wednesday. Temperatures will feel much better by the end of the week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Here comes the hot weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The heat intensifies Monday-Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and high humidity. A weak front may bring some T-Storms Monday, mainly northern Missouri, a slightly stronger front is looking more likely for Wednesday. Another front is possible by the end...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Penn
kcparent.com

Apple Picking Day Trips

It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Peru#American Football#College Football
myleaderpaper.com

'Underutilized' Missouri River barge services poised for federal investment

Something different arrived at AGRIServices of Brunswick’s terminal on the Missouri River a few weeks ago: a barge load of tapioca from Thailand. The product from overseas was something crew members had never seen, but the challenge excited Lucy Fletcher, ASB’s business development manager. “We’re just gonna do...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Providence Pizza is an unmatched pizza experience

Do you like your pizza baked New York, Sicilian or Detroit-style? There’s no need to choose at Providence Pizza in Grandview, where diners can sample a variety one slice at a time throughout the day. Standard toppings are offered plus housemade meatballs, Castelvetrano olives and Sweety Drop peppers, sometimes...
GRANDVIEW, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
University Daily Kansan

‘As an alumnus, I’m very concerned:’ Number of faculty members with tenure at the University of Kansas decreases by 34.1% since 2009, KUAAUP data shows

While he was a student at the University of Kansas, Jonah Stiel spent 10 hours almost every week in James Blakemore’s lab investigating how to store renewable energy for future use. Stiel, a chemistry major from Topeka, says one of the most valuable parts of his research was interacting...
TOPEKA, KS
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Kansas City, MO — 40 Top Places!

Kansas City is a bustling metropolis in the western region of the Show-Me State of Missouri. It offers the perfect backdrop for a fantastic gastronomic adventure as you explore its many superb breakfast joints. Start the day on the sweeter side by dining at places boasting topping-loaded waffles, buttermilk pancakes,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Two teenagers die, two others injured in head-on crash south of St. Joseph

The head-on collision of a car and a pickup truck south of St. Joseph resulted in two fatalities, one person seriously hurt, and a fourth person receiving minor injuries. Fatally injured were two passengers in the car, 19-year-old Alexander Brown, and a 14-year-old juvenile boy, both of st. Joseph. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, four miles south of St. Joseph on Route A.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy