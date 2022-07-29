Udinese 1-3 Chelsea: N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling And Mason Mount Net As Blues Win In Italy

www.sportbible.com
Related
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
"Really Good" - Klopp Impressed By 17-Year-Old Midfielder In Liverpool's Game Against Strasbourg
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised young defensive midfielder Stefan Bajcetic’s performance in his side's 3-0 loss to Strasbourg. The Reds, fresh off a win over Manchester City in the Community Shield, fielded a young team against a strong outfit, who finished sixth in Ligue 1 last season. They...
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester United Squad vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed: Lisandro Martinez & Christian Eriksen Set To Feature
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named a 21-man squad to face Atletico Madrid in Norway on Saturday. New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are set to play after being included in the full list. They participated in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday with a second-string side, but...
Manchester City's Chloe Kelly Scores Winner As England Clinch Women's Euros
England have won the 2022 European Championship after Manchester City star Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The monumental win means the Lionesses have secured England's first ever Euros trophy.
England Win UEFA Women's Euro 2022 In Front Of Record-Breaking Wembley Crowd
Chloe Kelly scored an extra-time winner for the Lionesses to seal a famous 2-1 victory after Ella Toone's second-half wonder goal had been canceled out by Lina Magull.
UEFA・
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fans Are Calling For Sarina Wiegman To Replace Gareth Southgate After England's Euro 2022 Triumph
England fans are calling for Sarina Wiegman to replace Gareth Southgate following the Lionesses' spectacular Euro 2022 triumph. Wiegman, 52, took charge of the England women's team in September 2021 and has swiftly guided the team to a major trophy. The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 after extra-time to earn a...
Thomas Frank Reveals Why They "Can't Replace" Christian Eriksen At Brentford After Manchester United Transfer
Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes it will be “impossible” for Brentford to replace someone of the quality of Christian Eriksen after the Danish superstar’s move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old midfielder chose Manchester United and signed a three-year-deal with them despite having an extension offer from Brentford...
"He's Outstanding" - Roy Keane Wowed By "Fantastic" Liverpool Player In Man City Win
Roy Keane heaped praise on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah after his performance in the Community Shield on Saturday. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners over Manchester City in the season’s curtain raiser at the King Power Stadium, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, a penalty from Salah and a first competitive goal from new boy Darwin Nunez sealing the victory.
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leicester City Interested In Chelsea Defender If Wesley Fofana Talks Progress Amid £80 Million Valuation
Both Chelsea and Leicester City are keen on signing each other’s defenders - Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill - this summer but any potential deals are far from complete, according to reports. Chelsea’s defensive crisis is still trying to be solved this summer, the Blues have had multiple targets...
Pep Guardiola Offers Hint Towards New Manchester City Captain
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne could become the club’s new captain ahead of the upcoming season. The Premier League champions are currently without a permanent captain in their senior squad, after Brazilian Fernandinho moved on this summer. The combative midfielder had been...
Christian Eriksen Reveals He Turned Down THREE Man United Managers Before Erik Ten Hag Convinced Him To Join
Christian Eriksen claims he rejected Manchester United three times before finally agreeing to a move to Old Trafford this summer. Eriksen signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils last month, joining on a free transfer after coming to the end of his one-year contract at Brentford. His move to...
Why Thomas Tuchel And Chelsea Have Blocked Fulham's Bid For Malang Sarr
Chelsea will not allow Malang Sarr to leave the club this summer until they have signed at least one more centre-back after blocking Fulham’s bid for the defender, according to reports. Sarr, who joined Chelsea back in 2020 on a five-year contract, has been given a chance in pre-season...
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Arsenal's FPL Bargains For The 2022/23 Season
As the new Premier League season appears over the horizon, Gunners fans will be doing what most football fans do, making their Fantasy Premier League team. A brief look through the teams chosen by fans up and down the country will show you one, if not both, of Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.
Benjamin Pavard Deals Chelsea Transfer Blow After Bayern Munich Stance Revealed
Chelsea have been dealt yet another transfer blow this summer as Benjamin Pavard is keen to stay at Bayern Munich, according to reports. One of the Blues’ main tasks for the summer window was to sign reinforcements for their defence following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
SPORTbible
84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0