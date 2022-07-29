times-herald.com
I’d like to thank the Academy
I was at an award ceremony for a co-worker last night. I go to my fair share of award presentations, as I am lucky enough to work with people deserving of winning awards. My mind tends to wander as I sit and listen to people speak. It’s not a favorable trait, but it’s one I can’t change. As I’m sitting there daydreaming, I usually think about what I’d say if I were to win an award.
‘Small Town Throwdown’ Concert at Ashley Park to benefit Coweta Community Foundation
Following on the heels of last year’s successful Alan Jackson concert, another live event to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. Produced by Palmetto Entertainment and with Pepsi as Presenting Sponsor, the Small Town Throwdown concert driven by Southtowne Motors at Ashley Park will be hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and will feature Brantley Gilbert, LOCASH, Gyth Rigdon and Dee Jay Silver.
John D'Arle Rhea
John D'Arle Rhea, 85, of Newnan passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Sacred Journey Hospice in Newnan. He was born August 15, 1936, in Armstrong County, PA to the late Robert D. Rhea & Mollie Dimit Rhea. John was raised on a farm in Western Pennsylvania. During his childhood,...
Cub scout lessons are timeless
While working towards one of my Cub Scout badges, I was required to learn the appropriate hand signals for left turns, right turns and stopping when operating a bicycle. That was more than 45 years ago, and I still use those signals today when cycling. We didn’t learn those signals...
Margaret Pringle Brown
Margaret Pringle Brown, age 63, of Panama City Beach, Florida, formerly from Newnan, Georgia passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City Beach, Florida due to complications from End Stage Renal Disease. Margaret was born on March 23, 1958, in Newnan, Georgia to...
Dog bite brings new mission for family
One hot summer day in August 2021, the Swann family took on a new mission after their then 10-year-old daughter was seriously injured by a neighbor’s dog. Meghan Swann and three of her four daughters knocked on a neighbor’s door to let them know that a puppy had taken refuge under their car on Aug. 28, 2021. As the neighbor opened the door, the family’s German shepherd burst out, knocking one of the girls to the ground and latching on to the arm of their 10-year-old. The neighbor was able to pull her dog off the little girl and had to lay on top of the dog to calm it down, Meghan Swann said.
Zion’s Community House serves 70 students during summer enrichment program
Zion’s Community House served 70 Pre-K- 12th grade students during its summer enrichment program. ZCH is a philanthropic entity of Holy Zion Ministries of Newnan. Bishop Cecil Newton pastors the church and is the father of Cam Newton, NFL free agent. Newton is from Atlanta and his foundation, The Cam Newton Foundation, also collaborates often with ZCH.
Frederick P Morrill
Mr. Frederick P Morrill, 81, of Sharpsburg Ga, formally of Staten Island N.Y. Passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at home. He was born on June 15, 1941, in Brooklyn N.Y. to the late Gerold and Helen Morrill. He was preceded in death by his many sisters and brothers, Jack Morrill, James Morrill, Faith Rutherford, Eileen Santos, Kenny Morrill, Ritchie Morrill.
Former UWG professor charged in fatal shooting
The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred on Adamson Square shortly after midnight Saturday. Richard Sigman, 47, of Carrollton, has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing murder, three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime for his alleged involvement in the death of University of West Georgia student Anna Jones, 18, of Carrollton, according to a CPD press release.
Prep football coaches return for another high school season
In a testament to the success and continuity of football in Coweta County, all six high school football coaches return from last season to lead their teams again. To honor their hard work and dedication, let’s go through a series of Head Coach trivia questions. What current head coach’s...
Cronic preparing for third year as Mercer Head Coach
Former East Coweta quarterback Drew Cronic is gearing up for his third campaign as the head coach for the Mercer Bears. The Bears participated in the Southern Conference Media Days on Thursday before the 2022 season. In Coach Cronic’s second season, the Bears finished 7-3 and were second in the...
