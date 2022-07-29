One hot summer day in August 2021, the Swann family took on a new mission after their then 10-year-old daughter was seriously injured by a neighbor’s dog. Meghan Swann and three of her four daughters knocked on a neighbor’s door to let them know that a puppy had taken refuge under their car on Aug. 28, 2021. As the neighbor opened the door, the family’s German shepherd burst out, knocking one of the girls to the ground and latching on to the arm of their 10-year-old. The neighbor was able to pull her dog off the little girl and had to lay on top of the dog to calm it down, Meghan Swann said.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO