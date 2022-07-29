Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.

