Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison

Male Gropes Himself in Public at Walmart
WARMINSTER, PA — On July 23, the Warminster Township Police Department received a call about a disorderly person at the Walmart in Warminster, PA. Upon further investigation, authorities determined that the Hispanic male had been groping himself in public and behaving in a sexually explicit manner. Warminster Township Police...
Woman Arrested for Lying on Firearm Purchase Forms
MORGANTOWN, PA — The Caernarvon Township Police Department announced the arrest of 50-year-old Erica Fields who was taken into custody on Monday, July 25, 2022. The suspect was arrested in connection with providing false information in an attempt to purchase a firearm at the Eagle Arms Gun Show at the Morgantown Center.
PA Man Sentenced to 18 Months in Federal Prison for Drug Trafficking
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months in jail on his conviction of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence July 25, 2022, on Alberto...
Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge, Trafficked Methamphetamine from Ohio and Pennsylvania
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drug laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Sarah Umanita Bloom, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
Seven-Year-Old Child Shot in Wister Townhomes Complex: Philadelphia Police Investigating
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was 8:05 pm on July 27, 2022, when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about shots fired in the Wister Townhomes Complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a seven-year-old child who had been shot in his left hand. The child was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in this shooting.
1-year-old baby shot in Kensington
Police are investigating after a 1-year-old baby was shot in the hand Sunday morning in the Kensington section of the city. The child is in stable condition.
Wanted: Folcroft Police Issue Active Arrest Warrant
FOLCROFT, PA — The Folcroft Police Department is currently on the hunt for 39-year-old James J. Foreman. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he is wanted on charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. If you have any information about his whereabouts,...
Pa. news roundup: 4 killed in trailer crash, trooper shot, findings withheld in police killing
Following is a roundup of news from across Pennsylvania in recent days. 3 kids, woman killed when tractor, flatbed trailer overturn. A farm tractor pulling a utility trailer with several people aboard went over an embankment on a roadway in southern Pennsylvania on Friday, killing a woman and three children.
Baby shot during altercation at wedding celebration in Philadelphia
A 1-year-old girl is hospitalized after being shot during a party in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.
Delaware Couple Convicted of Money Laundering Charges
WILMINGTON, DE — David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that on July 25, 2022, a federal jury convicted a Bear, Delaware couple on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and various other money laundering offenses, in connection with an eight-year scheme to launder drug proceeds. The jury separately found that thirteen real properties were involved in the money laundering offenses and subject to criminal forfeiture. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation, accepted the verdict.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carrying Loaded Gun
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Kevin Jamelle Archie, 40, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and four months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States Court Judge Joel H. Slomsky for illegally possessing a loaded firearm.
Fentanyl Dealer Admits Guilt, Sentenced to 48 Months in Federal Prison
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Brian Pena Villanueva, age 38, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson to 48 months imprisonment for drug trafficking. According to...
Woman gets 2 1/2 years in police car fires amid 2020 protest
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to setting fire to police cars amid the 2020 racial justice protests in Philadelphia has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that since 35-year-old Lore-Elizabeth Blumenthal of Jenkintown has been in custody since her arrest two years ago, she could be released […]
Woman Sentenced for Arson of Two Philadelphia Police Department Vehicles
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Lore Elisabeth Blumenthal, 35, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to two and a half years in prison (30 months), two years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay more than $95,000 restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick in connection with the arson of two Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) vehicles during the Spring 2020 civil unrest in Philadelphia.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Counterfeit Drug Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of holding counterfeit drugs for sale and possession of equipment for manufacturing counterfeit substances, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Joshua Regatuso, age 26, of the City’s Brighton Heights section, pleaded guilty Wednesday,...
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Philly Suburb Redacts Majority Of Report Detailing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility’s Killing By Police
While the report provides an overview of the incidents that led to Fanta's killing and steps taken in the immediate aftermath, the reluctance to allow the public to see the recommendations and specific findings could indicate potential liability on Sharon Hill's behalf. The post Philly Suburb Redacts Majority Of Report Detailing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility’s Killing By Police appeared first on NewsOne.
Canadian Citizen Charged With Interference With Flight Crew
SCRANTON, PA —The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Sebastian Bien-Aine, age 20, a citizen of Toronto, Canada, was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 26, 2022, for a charge of interference with a flight crew. According to United States...
