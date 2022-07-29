Hopewell Junction 7 Year Old Heads to Kids Golf World Championship

hudsonvalleypost.com
Popular Hyde Park, NY BBQ Spot For Sale
A popular barbeque restaurant in Hyde Park has permanently closed its doors. Was driving up rt 9G over this past weekend and noticed the Butchy's BBQ sign had been removed from the building, revealing the former Firehouse Cafe sign, and a for sale sign hanging in the window reading: FOR SALE /LEASE RESTAURANT OR CAFE BAR AND KITCHEN along with a telephone number to call.
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Favorite Hudson Valley Area Waterparks
We've got the top 5 popular Hudson Valley area waterparks. Oh, the lazy, hazy days of summer. Spending time with the family at the local waterpark is always a fun way to cool down during a heatwave of record high temps. According to National Day Calendar, National Waterpark Day is celebrated annually on July 28. We asked the Hudson Valley what their favorite, area waterpark was and have compiled a top 5 list.
Beagles Saved From “Horrible” Breeding Facility Come to Wappingers Falls, NY
A group of adoptable dogs with a harrowing backstory will be heading to the Hudson Valley and will be up for adoption in August. At the beginning of July a story broke that made national headlines that had pet lovers heartbroken. About 4,000 beagles were saved from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia according to Associated Press. The facility, Envigo RMS, would breed beagles for scientific research.
Watch Bear Break Into Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill, NY
Mark this down as something the Hudson Valley doesn't see every day. If you've been paying close attention, or live in Dutchess County (more specifically the Fishkill/Beacon area), you would know that there has been a black bear spotted almost every week for the last month or so. A bear...
The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim
Hot summer days can be rough when going outside feels like more of a chore than an activity, and many dogs (including mine) suffer from something they seldom experienced before: boredom. When the pavement is too hot for walks, a swim may be the only option to give your furry friend exercise without risking something dangerous like heat exhaustion. But where can you take them?
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Celebrating Anniversary
Despite a few challenging years for the restaurant industry, Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie continues to thrive, celebrating an anniversary this year. Essie's Restaurant in the Little Italy section of Poughkeepsie, NY had a challenging few years like most restaurants have during the Pandemic, and they've managed to continue on. Executive Chef Brandon Walker is a CIA graduate from Brooklyn whose Modern American menu is inspired by global flavors and his family roots from the Caribbean and American South.
Pride in July: Barton Orchards Event Lights up the Hudson Valley
4 Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Best Outdoor Dining Experience. Throughout the Hudson Valley, there are plenty of hotspots to sit back, relax and sip on your favorite drink while enjoying a tasty meal for an outdoor dining experience. Let's take a look at some fan favorites. 8 Hudson Valley...
Plan to redevelop site in Beacon where celebrities once recuperated
A company that operates upscale inns and spas at Rhinebeck and Skaneateles in New York state and Plymouth, Massachusetts, along with a standalone spa in Albany wants to build a new inn and spa in Beacon. The Mirbeau Companies has applied for approval to build The Mirbeau Inn & Spa Beacon as part of a master plan for the 64-acre Tioronda Estate. The site includes the historic Howland Mansion and former Craig House sanitarium, where it is said celebrities such as Truman Capote, Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Gleason recuperated from various problems ranging from alcohol abuse to depression.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Time Capsule: Flashback to Hyde Park in the 1970s
In 1978, PBS aired an hour-long documentary on Hyde Park, NY. At the time, it boasted a population of 18,000 people (it has since almost doubled) and was in the middle of a commercial boom after the Vietnam War. The good news for those of us not parked in front of a TV in the 70s is that the footage was recently uploaded to YouTube. Take a look at what Hyde Park looked like in the 1970s compared to today.
Here’s 5 Sensational Places to Get Cupcakes in the Hudson Valley
Does anyone else get cravings for cake? Not just any cake, but really good cupcakes. Let me tell you, they are not easy to find. So, I enlisted some help! I asked the best people in the world, the boots on the ground so to speak, my fellow cupcake enthusiasts to tell me where I should be looking for them here in the Hudson Valley.
4 Things We Love About Washingtonville, NY
Orange County is home to many things including one village that is bursting at the seams with history. Was Washingtonville Named After our First President?. According to Krista who texted us, "before it was called Washingtonville, it was called "Little York" and "Matthews Field," and then the name was changed to Washingtonville". She told us that the name change to Washingtonville was done to honor the first president of the United States, George Washington. According to Wikipedia, the first president was said to have come through Washingtonville and watered his horse at a trough which was located under an elm tree in the center of the village.
Body Discovered Near Hudson River ID’d as Wappingers Falls Man
A body has been discovered by police near the Hudson River and has been identified as a local man. According to City of Beacon Police, the body was found near the shoreline along Dennings Point. The secluded area is part of Hudson Highlands State Park that juts out into the Hudson River. The peninsula is a popular hiking and fishing spot that also contains some abandoned buildings and ruins.
