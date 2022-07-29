Eight Detroit firefighters hospitalized after building collapse 'all doing well'

www.detroitnews.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
SUV lost control, crashed into Detroit apartment early Sunday morning
DETROIT – An SUV lost control and crashed into a Detroit apartment early Sunday morning. The vehicle crashed into Midpoint Apartments on Detroit’s west side near Six Mile and Greenfield Roads around 2 a.m. “There was a lady and a man in the car. They were both lying...
Detroit News
Police: Dispute over driveway space leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded in Detroit
Detroit — A neighbor dispute over a car parked in front of a driveway space sparked a mass shooting early Sunday that left one dead and seven others wounded, police said. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.
The Oakland Press
Clarkston man critically injured in single-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured after his car struck a tree in Springfield Township Sunday, July 31. The driver was driving eastbound on Foster Road near Dixie Highway around 4:14 p.m., when his 2018 Chevrolet Cruze left the road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies...
The Oakland Press
70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash
A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
One person is dead, two injured in vehicle crash on Detroit's Eastside
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead and two people injured.
ClickOnDetroit.com
70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit
DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported that eight people were shot early Sunday morning. According to the tweet, one person has died. Officials say that three out of the eight victims were transported to the hospital and were in surgery Sunday morning. The shooting took place in the Plymouth...
deadlinedetroit.com
Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7
Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
65-year-old man disappears after getting dropped off for dialysis appointment in Detroit
Police are searching for a 65-year-old man who didn’t show up for his dialysis appointment in Detroit a week ago, and hasn’t been seen since.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows gunman firing shotgun at drivers in Detroit: ‘I am shocked’
DETROIT – A witness caught video of a gunman opening fire at cars driving on Detroit’s west side. The witnesses said they were shocked that nobody was injured. The video was shared with Local 4 with the goal of finding the gunman. The incident happened at 12:11 a.m....
7 people shot, one killed by neighbor in mass shooting on Detroit’s westside
The Detroit Police Department confirm seven people were shot early Sunday morning at a home in the 11600 block of Coyle Street on Detroit’s westside.
Family, friends of missing Detroit barber form search party
Today, family and friends of David "D Wood" Woodger formed a search party. They said they canvassed areas he's known to hang out, as well as some obscure locations.
SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)
SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a car slammed into a home in Taylor. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in Taylor where an out-of-control SUV carrying two children in the backseat crashed into a home [...]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Grand Blanc teen found shot to death in apartment basement wasn’t ‘lured’ to Detroit
DETROIT – When a Metro Detroit teenager was found shot to death in the basement of a Detroit apartment building, some claimed that he was lured to the city as a robbery target -- but Detroit police say otherwise. Officials say that Jacob Hills, of Grand Blanc, was found...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Driver ticketed for improper use of ‘repair’ plate; passenger arrested on outstanding warrants
Dearborn police officers pulled over a black 2014 Jeep Gand Cherokee after watching it drive around a parking deck with an “in-transit repair” license plate at about 1 a.m. July 16. Those plates are only legally allowed to transport vehicles from one repair facility to another. During the...
Detroit News
Detroit home-repair program gets cash infusion to replace roofs and windows
Detroit A home-repair program from the City of Detroit has received a $15 million grant this summer to help replace roofs and windows in more than 2,000 homes in Detroit by 2024. Renew Detroit is a free home-repair program for eligible Detroiters who are 62 or older, disabled and haven't...
Westland man arrested after trying to start fight at Joe Kool's, driving drunk: cops
Police say a 33-year-old Westland man was arrested after he caused a scene at a Troy sports bar, then drove drunk. Officers arrived at Joe Kool’s to find him yelling at other customers.
Detroit News
Pontiac man charged in fatal shooting of co-worker
A man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting a co-worker last month in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, was arraigned through 50th District Court on one count of. second-degree murder, records show. Judge Cynthia Walker ordered him held without bond. A...
