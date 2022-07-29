ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Eight Detroit firefighters hospitalized after building collapse 'all doing well'

Detroit News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Police: Dispute over driveway space leaves 1 dead, 7 wounded in Detroit

Detroit — A neighbor dispute over a car parked in front of a driveway space sparked a mass shooting early Sunday that left one dead and seven others wounded, police said. The incident happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit Police 2nd Deputy Chief Rudy Harper said.
The Oakland Press

Clarkston man critically injured in single-vehicle crash

A 22-year-old Clarkston man was critically injured after his car struck a tree in Springfield Township Sunday, July 31. The driver was driving eastbound on Foster Road near Dixie Highway around 4:14 p.m., when his 2018 Chevrolet Cruze left the road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies...
CLARKSTON, MI
The Oakland Press

70-year-old Waterford man dies in Pontiac crash

A 70-year-old Waterford Township man is dead after being struck by a by a vehicle in Pontiac Sunday, July 31. Andrew Golden was attempting to cross Woodward Avenue around 5:20 a.m., when he was hit by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Equinox...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

70-year-old man fatally struck by car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a car while crossing Woodward Avenue in Pontiac. According to Oakland County officials, Waterford Township resident Andrew Golden attempted to cross Woodward Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officials say that the 70-year-old was wearing a hospital gown and green scrubs.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: 8 people shot early Sunday morning in Detroit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police reported that eight people were shot early Sunday morning. According to the tweet, one person has died. Officials say that three out of the eight victims were transported to the hospital and were in surgery Sunday morning. The shooting took place in the Plymouth...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John R.
deadlinedetroit.com

Two teens arrested in beating of Detroit bus driver for $7

Two boys, 17 and 14, are in police custody in connection with the beating and robbery of an on-duty Detroit bus driver. According to Fox 2's review of a police report, a handful of teens attacked the driver and took $7 from him just after boarding his bus at Seven Mile near Lasher early Thursday morning.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Fire Department#West Hollywood#Accident
Nationwide Report

SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)

SUV plows into a home in Taylor (Taylor, MI)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, a car slammed into a home in Taylor. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place in Taylor where an out-of-control SUV carrying two children in the backseat crashed into a home [...]
TAYLOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Pontiac man charged in fatal shooting of co-worker

A man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting a co-worker last month in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Nathanial Marceal Ebarra, 27, was arraigned through 50th District Court on one count of. second-degree murder, records show. Judge Cynthia Walker ordered him held without bond. A...
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy