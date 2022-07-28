Sharks to Retire Patrick Marleau's Jersey Number

www.nhl.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
One of the most popular Food Festivals in America is back but not without much controversyJames Patrick
This Naval Petty Officer Went For An Evening Jog And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
New single "Can't Get Comfortable" released by Sweet HayaH on 7/27Adrian HolmanSan Jose, CA
Related
NHL
Malik joins Lightning prospects after 20-hour trip, 'happened so fast'
BRANDON, Fla. -- When Nick Malik was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round (No. 160) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old goalie was the last to know. "When I got drafted, I was in bed," Malik said. "I didn't watch the draft to be honest because I didn't want to be sad if I wasn't picked. My mom watched and my friends ... so I got the word pretty quickly."
The Hockey Writers
History of Stanley Cup Winners That Changed Coaches Midseason
NHL teams change head coaches more frequently and with more success than in any other professional sport. The strategy of a coaching change reached extreme levels when 12 of the (then) 31 teams in the NHL changed coaches between April 2018 and February 2019. It led to great success in 2019-20 and 2020-21 when Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars and Dominique Ducharme of the Montreal Canadiens took over midseason and turned their respective teams into Stanley Cup runner-ups.
NHL
Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today additional Sharks Hockey Operations Staff. Todd Marchant; Director of Player Development, Senior Advisor. Chris Morehouse; Director of Amateur Scouting. Ryan Stewart; Pro Personnel, Senior Advisor. Entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel, Fitzgerald will...
NHL
Geekie joins Coyotes core at center, 'pumped' about Arizona heat
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Conor Geekie is easily handling one of the biggest challenges any Canada-born hockey player faces upon arriving in Arizona. Dealing with the incessant heat. "I love it, I'm pumped, I love going outside," said Geekie, who is from Strathclair, Manitoba. "I even walked to the mall the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
NHL
Canadiens announce changes to video department
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday the following staffing changes in the team's video department. After 25 years as the Canadiens' video coach, Mario Leblanc announced to the team that he is stepping down from his position and full-time duties. He will, however, remain involved in the organization, as he will continue his work in the hockey development department.
NHL
Luke Hughes gaining experience through intense schedule
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Luke Hughes has such an intense schedule, the New Jersey Devils prospect sometimes has a hard time keeping it straight. The 18-year-old defenseman played one game for the United States at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, before the tournament was canceled Dec. 29 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
NHL
Lekkerimaki working to round out game for Canucks
VANCOUVER -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki put an exclamation point on his first development camp with the Vancouver Canucks by displaying the shot that played a big role in him being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Lekkerimaki, who turned 18 on July 24, found an open...
RELATED PEOPLE
Golden Knights' 2019-20 Season: The 'Bubble'
The Vegas Golden Knights returned to their winning ways in what was the most surreal year in the history of sports.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Kyle Dubas’ Evolving Strategy
Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas has taken plenty of flack from fans and some media about his supposed tactic of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The question is, has he been repeating the same mistakes, or has his philosophy adapted...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Could Have A “Pleasant Surprise” in Dominik Kubalik
When Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman was asked to assess the moves he made in free agency, he described forward Dominik Kubalik as a “pleasant surprise.” Perhaps the GM anticipated Kubalik would be retained by his previous team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Perhaps Yzerman figured there would be more competition for the 26-year-old winger; after all, signing a player who has 62 goals over the last three seasons to a two-year deal that carries a cap-hit of just $2.5 million has to be seen as a high-value move for Yzerman and the Red Wings. But if you ask Kubalik, he’ll tell you that he anticipated moving on from the Blackhawks a lot sooner.
NHL
Lightning single-game tickets to go on sale Friday, August 5
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 5 at www.Ticketmaster.com. The 2022-23 Lightning regular season is presented by AdventHealth. Special single-game pre-sales will begin with Lightning Season Ticket Members on Tuesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Q&A Highlights: Josh Anderson
MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson is making the most of his summer. From bringing home silver with Team Canada at the World Championship in Finland, to traveling south to Italy with his girlfriend for some well-deserved time off, and meeting legendary F1 driver Fernando Alonso, the Canadiens forward certainly knows how to take advantage of the offseason.
NHL
Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach
Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
NHL
McGroarty impresses Jets with maturity, intangibles
Forward who was No. 14 pick in 2022 NHL Draft 'plays game hard,' GM says. When Rutger McGroarty walked into his interview with the Winnipeg Jets before the 2022 NHL Draft, he knew exactly what he wanted to accomplish. "For me, I really take pride in being a mature kid...
NHL
Broz humbled by learning experience at Penguins development camp
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Tristan Broz sat in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room near the stall veteran center Evgeni Malkin usually occupies. The 19-year-old forward looked to his left, where fellow prospects stood on either side of another empty locker at Penguins development camp earlier this month. Above that locker was the nameplate of Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Maxwell named GM of Springfield Thunderbirds
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has named Kevin Maxwell as the general manager of its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Maxwell will also work as a pro scout for the Blues. Maxwell, 62, has spent the...
Yardbarker
Panthers Get Extra Veteran Depth with Del Zotto Signing
The Florida Panthers entered free agency expecting to add very little as they were $3 million over the cap. However, the team managed to walk away with a surprisingly decent haul, making arguably the blockbuster trade of the offseason with the acquisition of forward Matthew Tkachuk. Apart from that, they...
The Ideal Spot for Bryan Rust in the Penguins Lineup
How should the Pittsburgh Penguins deploy Bryan Rust?
NHL
Rantanen spends day with Stanley Cup around pups
Mikko Rantanen brought his loved ones -- including furry friends -- to spend the day with him and the Stanley Cup. The Colorado Avalanche forward and his family started out with the most important meal of the day. Rantanen ate porridge out of the Cup and then called in a member of the clean-up crew to lick it clean.
Comments / 0