Pennzoil 150 starting lineup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Verizon 200 results from Indianapolis Motor Speedway
« Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tyler Reddick Gets Second Win of 2022 in Indianapolis »
Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road; were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?
Transcript: Richard Childress & Randall Burnett - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
HE MODERATOR: We are joined by the team owner of the winning No. 8 car, Richard Childress. Richard, why don't you start us off and talk about how exciting it is to win here at Indianapolis for you guys. RICHARD CHILDRESS: Anytime you win at Indy, it's always great. This...
Tyler Reddick Gets Second Win of 2022 in Indianapolis
· Tyler Reddick goes back-to-back in NASCAR Cup Series road course wins, capturing his second NCS win of 2022 in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. · The win is Reddick’s second career victory in 96 NASCAR Cup Series starts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Reddick Gives Chevrolet its 10th Consecutive NCS Road Course Win
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 31, 2022) – The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competed on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick put his name in the record books as a first-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series (Road America; July 2022). Reddick backed up that performance this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, powering his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 across the bricks first, taking the checkered flag for the second time in his NCS career. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver is not only a back-to-back road course winner, but now just the sixth driver to become a repeat winner in the series this season.
Transcript: Harrison Burton Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. How did you get the third place today, your best career finish?. HARRISON BURTON: Yeah, we'll take it. Wouldn't have picked this weekend to get my best career finish so far. Just a lot of aggression on the last restarts and putting myself in good positions. At the end of the day, it was -- honestly we weren't doing our job at the start of the race. We kind of didn't execute well. I made a mistake, spun out, got into Custer there. Was kind of pretty upset midway through the race, and then just got our heads down, came in, got tires and started picking guys off and restarted in a good spot to kind of go get some more. It's just exciting.
Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Q. You were looking for a spot there at the end. What were you thinking, taking the access road and getting off course there?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Just trying not to be in the corners there in Turn 1. I thought we were four wide, and couldn't go any farther right, and decided to take the NASCAR access lane out there.
CHEVROLET NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes
7th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO CAMARO ZL1. 13th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / GO-GURT CAMARO ZL1. 16th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1. 18th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES CAMARO ZL1. 19th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION...
RELATED PEOPLE
CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick to Lead the Field to the Green in Indianapolis
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) turned laps on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick drove his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 to victory lane for the first time in his NCS career (Road America, July 2022). Today, the 26-year-old California native picked up right where he left off, capturing the pole for tomorrow’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Reddick laid down a lap of 88.354 seconds, at 99.378 mph, in his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 to capture his second career pole win in NASCAR’s premier series. Reddick’s pole winning lap was almost three tenths of a second faster than the second-fastest driver, proving the No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 will be a strong contender to go back-to-back in road course wins.
Rossi Takes the Checkered Flag at Indy
It’s great to be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Gallagher Grand Prix, the first of 3 races this weekend. We also have the Pennzoil 150 on the road course at IMS. The beginning of the Grand Prix was not without drama. Conor Daly had issues in the pits after running P6. There was an incident between Will Power and Pato O’Ward and Grosjean had some issues in the pits as well. The back end of the cars were slipping and sliding around but straightened up as the race went on. Marcus Ericksson started at the back of the grid but found himself in P2 for a time. And early on, Jimmy Johnson was taking faster laps than Will Power and found himself in P1 in lap 24.
NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS ROAD COURSE: Pole Winner Quick Quote
· Tyler Reddick clocked-in a lap of 88.354 seconds, at 99.378 mph, to capture the pole position for tomorrow’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. · This marks Reddick’s second career NASCAR Cup Series pole, both of which have been captured on...
Transcript: Tyler Reddick - Indianapolis Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We're joined by Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 3Chi Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. You got your second victory of the 2022 season, second win on a road course, too. How good does it feel, and at Indy?. TYLER REDDICK: It feels pretty dang special, I'm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JD Motorsports and Hy-Vee Partner in Indianapolis with Bayley Currey
JD Motorsports announced today their new partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc. Hy-Vee will be the primary sponsor for Bayley Currey’s No. 4 Hy-Vee Chevrolet at the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 30. With the sponsorship, Hy-Vee will feature three of its brands as...
DGR NCWTS Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Hailie Deegan qualified 17th for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 21-year-old fought an uphill battle early, wrestling with an ill-handling Ford F-150 from the drop of the green. Tightness in the center and a lack of rear grip hindered her to back-to-back 26th place finishes in Stage 1 and 2. However, a plethora of yellows in the race’s closing stages opened the door for Deegan to climb back up the order. Escaping the carnage of volatile late-race restarts proved beneficial, as the Temecula, CA native guided the Wastequip Ford F-150 to a 13th-place finish, her third top-15 of 2022.
Daniel Dye - IRP Recap
- Daniel Dye traveled to Indianapolis Raceway Park for the ARCA Menards Series, Reese's 200, Friday, July 29. DD was fastest in ARCA practice. - Dye started the 200-lap event in sixth and ran inside the top six almost the entire event. - Daniel brought the KIX Country, Solar-Fit, Daytona...
Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Chevrolet Camaro SS - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. - Practice; After the completion of a brief 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 93.422 at 93.986 mph on Lap-3 of his 6-lap practice session putting the No. 31 Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Camaro SS 27th fastest of the 42 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pennzoil 150.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ford Performance NASCAR: Six Fords Qualify Top 10 for Cup Race on Indianapolis Road Course
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – “It’s certainly an important weekend for us at Team Penske, but it would be pretty cool to run up front and try and get a win for Roger at the Brickyard. It’s a long race ahead, but obviously a good place to start, a good pit stall for the boys, so a good foundation with a long race ahead.”
Rosenqvist Rips Big Lap To Win NTT P1 Award at Indianapolis
Felix Rosenqvist won the NTT P1 Award for the Gallagher Grand Prix with a lap Friday afternoon on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course that impressed his rivals and continued his recent resurgence. Rosenqvist earned his second pole of the season with a quick lap of 1 minute, 10.2265 seconds...
Rossi Wins Gallagher Grand Prix To End Three-Year Dry Spell
The drought finally is over for Alexander Rossi. Rossi won the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to snap a 49-race winless streak, earning his first victory since capturing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race June 23, 2019 at Road America, 1,133 days ago. This was Rossi’s eighth career victory.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Ready For Indianapolis Road Course
RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Moen Ford Mustang -- YOUR FOUNDATION IS HOSTING A SECTION OF FANS IN HONOR OF ALZHEIMER’S AND BRAIN AWARENESS. CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THAT? “I’m really excited to be able to do that. We’ve worked with the Alzheimer’s Association in the past and they’ve been great to work with and that’s really what our charity was founded on years ago, so it’s great to have them out. It’s great that Indianapolis let us kind of set up a booth and fans could buy a package to come to the race. I get to meet a lot of them tomorrow, which I’m very excited about the fans who have supported our charity and supported our cause for a very long time really ever since it started, but it’s a neat event. My family has been a big part of it since the foundation got up and started. I’m excited to meet all those fans that bought that package and all going to support the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s gonna be a really fun day tomorrow.”
