ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pennzoil 150 starting lineup at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Race Winner Tyler Reddick Start/Finish Line Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. What a drive for Tyler Reddick today, the dominant driver here at Indy, his son Beau coming in for a hug, and the crew sprinting up pit road to get to Tyler to celebrate. Second win of the year for this race team and a win at Indianapolis. I've got to know your thoughts when you saw the 1; he went through the access road; were you as shocked as everyone else to see him all of a sudden passing you for the lead?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Speedway Digest

NCS AT INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Reddick Gives Chevrolet its 10th Consecutive NCS Road Course Win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (July 31, 2022) – The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competed on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick put his name in the record books as a first-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series (Road America; July 2022). Reddick backed up that performance this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, powering his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 across the bricks first, taking the checkered flag for the second time in his NCS career. The 26-year-old Richard Childress Racing driver is not only a back-to-back road course winner, but now just the sixth driver to become a repeat winner in the series this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Harrison Burton Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. How did you get the third place today, your best career finish?. HARRISON BURTON: Yeah, we'll take it. Wouldn't have picked this weekend to get my best career finish so far. Just a lot of aggression on the last restarts and putting myself in good positions. At the end of the day, it was -- honestly we weren't doing our job at the start of the race. We kind of didn't execute well. I made a mistake, spun out, got into Custer there. Was kind of pretty upset midway through the race, and then just got our heads down, came in, got tires and started picking guys off and restarted in a good spot to kind of go get some more. It's just exciting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bayley
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS: Tyler Reddick to Lead the Field to the Green in Indianapolis

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) turned laps on a road course circuit, Tyler Reddick drove his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Camaro ZL1 to victory lane for the first time in his NCS career (Road America, July 2022). Today, the 26-year-old California native picked up right where he left off, capturing the pole for tomorrow’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Reddick laid down a lap of 88.354 seconds, at 99.378 mph, in his No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 to capture his second career pole win in NASCAR’s premier series. Reddick’s pole winning lap was almost three tenths of a second faster than the second-fastest driver, proving the No. 8 3CHI Camaro ZL1 will be a strong contender to go back-to-back in road course wins.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Rossi Takes the Checkered Flag at Indy

It’s great to be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at the Gallagher Grand Prix, the first of 3 races this weekend. We also have the Pennzoil 150 on the road course at IMS. The beginning of the Grand Prix was not without drama. Conor Daly had issues in the pits after running P6. There was an incident between Will Power and Pato O’Ward and Grosjean had some issues in the pits as well. The back end of the cars were slipping and sliding around but straightened up as the race went on. Marcus Ericksson started at the back of the grid but found himself in P2 for a time. And early on, Jimmy Johnson was taking faster laps than Will Power and found himself in P1 in lap 24.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedway Motorsports#Pennzoil 150#Jd Motorsports#Nascar Xfinity Series#Hy Vee Partner
Speedway Digest

DGR NCWTS Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Hailie Deegan qualified 17th for the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 21-year-old fought an uphill battle early, wrestling with an ill-handling Ford F-150 from the drop of the green. Tightness in the center and a lack of rear grip hindered her to back-to-back 26th place finishes in Stage 1 and 2. However, a plethora of yellows in the race’s closing stages opened the door for Deegan to climb back up the order. Escaping the carnage of volatile late-race restarts proved beneficial, as the Temecula, CA native guided the Wastequip Ford F-150 to a 13th-place finish, her third top-15 of 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Daniel Dye - IRP Recap

- Daniel Dye traveled to Indianapolis Raceway Park for the ARCA Menards Series, Reese's 200, Friday, July 29. DD was fastest in ARCA practice. - Dye started the 200-lap event in sixth and ran inside the top six almost the entire event. - Daniel brought the KIX Country, Solar-Fit, Daytona...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Chevrolet Camaro SS - Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. - Practice; After the completion of a brief 20-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Myatt Snider would record a fast lap of 93.422 at 93.986 mph on Lap-3 of his 6-lap practice session putting the No. 31 Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Camaro SS 27th fastest of the 42 cars entered for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Pennzoil 150.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Six Fords Qualify Top 10 for Cup Race on Indianapolis Road Course

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang – “It’s certainly an important weekend for us at Team Penske, but it would be pretty cool to run up front and try and get a win for Roger at the Brickyard. It’s a long race ahead, but obviously a good place to start, a good pit stall for the boys, so a good foundation with a long race ahead.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Rossi Wins Gallagher Grand Prix To End Three-Year Dry Spell

The drought finally is over for Alexander Rossi. Rossi won the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to snap a 49-race winless streak, earning his first victory since capturing the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race June 23, 2019 at Road America, 1,133 days ago. This was Rossi’s eighth career victory.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Ready For Indianapolis Road Course

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 Menards/Moen Ford Mustang -- YOUR FOUNDATION IS HOSTING A SECTION OF FANS IN HONOR OF ALZHEIMER’S AND BRAIN AWARENESS. CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THAT? “I’m really excited to be able to do that. We’ve worked with the Alzheimer’s Association in the past and they’ve been great to work with and that’s really what our charity was founded on years ago, so it’s great to have them out. It’s great that Indianapolis let us kind of set up a booth and fans could buy a package to come to the race. I get to meet a lot of them tomorrow, which I’m very excited about the fans who have supported our charity and supported our cause for a very long time really ever since it started, but it’s a neat event. My family has been a big part of it since the foundation got up and started. I’m excited to meet all those fans that bought that package and all going to support the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s gonna be a really fun day tomorrow.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy