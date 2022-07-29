Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Del Hahn Tribute set for August 6 with 77-lap Modified main

Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.

