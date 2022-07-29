middlefieldct.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E PrestonConnecticut State
Related
Eyewitness News
State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine
The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTNH.com
Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
ctexaminer.com
Rent Hikes Leave Mobile Home Residents in a Bind
KILLINGWORTH — Residents at the Beechwood Manufactured Home Park say that rising rents and deferred maintenance have placed an undue burden on elderly residents, and are asking local officials to provide them with a forum to challenge the park owners, Sun Communities. Jackie Vece, president of the social club...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
whdh.com
Crack in hull discovered in steamship, delays expected
A Falmouth steamship ferry will be forced out of service after a crack was found in the vessel’s hull, according to a statement from The Steamship Authority. Although the 4-inch crack in the M/V Gay Head’s hull is above the waterline, officials say the ship will need to be drydocked at the Thames Shipyard in New London, Connecticut in order to replace the steel hull.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Litchfield fire crews: Lithium batteries explode inside car
The incident happened on Hunter Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoingItLocal
Stratford CT– Motorcyclist Down
UPDATE: State Police radio reports say the incident occurred at exit 25 on I-95. 2022-07-30@3:33pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a motorcyclist injured on McGrath Court, radio reports say he is bleeding from the head. The motorcyclist was reportedly cut off by a car. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run...
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
Register Citizen
Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway
A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
Eyewitness News
Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alert Center: Viewer captures video of tornado in Connecticut
The National Weather Service says it's now investigating to find out if it was a tornado.
IDs Released For Connecticut Duo Killed In Rollover Crash On I-290 In Worcester
Authorities have identified the Connecticut duo killed in a morning rollover crash on I-290 in Worcester as Luc Morin, age 65, and Christine Banavige, age 52, both of New Britain, Conn. The duo was killed after their pickup truck rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, Massachusetts...
CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor
MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
NECN
2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond
Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night. Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. The two men were quickly found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Comments / 0