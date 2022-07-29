ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, CT

Eyewitness News

State launches new program to administer Mokeypox vaccine

The state will be launching a new program to administer the monkeypox vaccine starting August 1. The first case was confirmed in Connecticut July 5th, now there are at least 28 cases. No one should go hungry and in Simsbury, they don’t have to thanks to the women of the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
WESTBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials

The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses

Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WINDHAM, CT
Middlefield, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Middlefield, CT
WTNH.com

Before summer ends, take the family tubing down the Farmington River

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a local spot where you can thrill out or chill out before summer comes to an end. “This is tubing down the Farmington River with Farmington River Tubing,” said employee Jeremy Harraden. Farmington River Tubing has been around for 38 years,...
ctexaminer.com

Rent Hikes Leave Mobile Home Residents in a Bind

KILLINGWORTH — Residents at the Beechwood Manufactured Home Park say that rising rents and deferred maintenance have placed an undue burden on elderly residents, and are asking local officials to provide them with a forum to challenge the park owners, Sun Communities. Jackie Vece, president of the social club...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes

Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Seal
WTNH

Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
whdh.com

Crack in hull discovered in steamship, delays expected

A Falmouth steamship ferry will be forced out of service after a crack was found in the vessel’s hull, according to a statement from The Steamship Authority. Although the 4-inch crack in the M/V Gay Head’s hull is above the waterline, officials say the ship will need to be drydocked at the Thames Shipyard in New London, Connecticut in order to replace the steel hull.
FALMOUTH, MA
#Cider Mill#The Public Works
DoingItLocal

Stratford CT– Motorcyclist Down

UPDATE: State Police radio reports say the incident occurred at exit 25 on I-95. 2022-07-30@3:33pm–#Stratford CT– Report of a motorcyclist injured on McGrath Court, radio reports say he is bleeding from the head. The motorcyclist was reportedly cut off by a car. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run...
WTNH

Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut residents killed in crash on Massachusetts highway

A man and woman from New Britain were killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 290 in Massachusetts early Saturday, officials said. According to Massachusetts State Police, the two-vehicle crash was reported about 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 24 in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
Eyewitness News

Lifeguards rescue 17 year old having medical emergency in water

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this afternoon, the Winding Trails Lifeguards responded to a medical emergency at Dunning Lake. A 17 year old had a seizure while in the water, according to the Winding Trails Recreation Supervisor Bailey Dailey. The lifeguards responded promptly and he was safely rescued from the...
HARTFORD, CT
News Break
Politics
WTNH

CT state trooper sergeant suspended after misdemeanor

MIDDLETOWN, Conn (WTNH) – A Connecticut state trooper sergeant has been suspended following an investigation into a car accident on July 24, police say. The investigation concluded Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was at fault for rear-ending another vehicle on Route 7 North in Brookfield. No injuries were reported. Koeppel was served a misdemeanor summons on July […]
NECN

2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond

Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night. Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. The two men were quickly found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

