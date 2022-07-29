A Falmouth steamship ferry will be forced out of service after a crack was found in the vessel’s hull, according to a statement from The Steamship Authority. Although the 4-inch crack in the M/V Gay Head’s hull is above the waterline, officials say the ship will need to be drydocked at the Thames Shipyard in New London, Connecticut in order to replace the steel hull.

