What small businesses are doing to combat inflation, gas prices and recession

Under a week until the City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and businesses are ready
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially starts on Friday, but people come to Sturgis for the experience before that. As you drive through Sturgis, traffic is picking up and businesses are getting ready for the 82nd annual rally. Some people call the weeks leading up to the rally, the pre-rally. When there are not as many people, and the main street is shared with motorcycles and cars. Businesses set up their merchandise and take time to themselves to explore the area.
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
New Deadwood apartment complex brings optimism amid tight workforce housing situation
DEADWOOD, S.D. — Workforce housing in Deadwood in scarce, as over the years, according to officials from the Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation, those workers have had a tough time finding a place to live. The organization says that the difficulty also carried over to the job market in the...
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
The impact of gas prices on fairs
Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
Ringing in August with plenty of heat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We’re coming in hot on Monday with temperatures looking to climb up into the upper 90s and low 100s. Tuesday we look to possibly hit 100 again with plenty of sun as we start out the first week of August.
Very hot this weekend
South Dakota Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in the works
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Electric vehicles crossing South Dakota will find EV charging stations like the one in Wall easier as the state begins to add more. Before the state could begin to place more electric vehicles chargers, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) required the South Dakota Department of Transportation to plan where those chargers would be placed. These locations are known as Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC), and are located on I-29, I-229, I-90, and I-190. The other requirement was to make sure the electric fuel stations are National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) compliant.
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
Recent Rapid City power outages serve as a reminder to call 811 before you dig
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This week, there were two power outages in different parts of Rapid City affecting approximately 500 homes. Striking underground electrical wires caused the outages. Whether you’re a home owner looking to start a new project, or a contractor, calling 811 is a necessary first step...
West River Electric experiencing a power outage on Radar Hill Road
RAPID CITY, S.D. – West River Electric reported that they are aware of a power outage effecting 53 Radar Hill Road residents. For the second time this week, the power outage is reported to have been caused by someone digging and hitting a line. Please remember to call 811 to locate the lines prior to digging.
Cement shortage could affect I-90 project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cement producers in the region are looking at allocating weekly amounts to highway contractors for projects, the South Dakota Transportation Commission learned Thursday. Craig Smith, director of operations for the state Department of Transportation, said the shortage could affect work on the Salem-Humboldt segment of...
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
EV Charging Stations
B-1 to fly over Days of ’76 celebration July 30
ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – A B-1B Lancer from the 28th Bomb Wing is set to conduct a flyover in support of the 100th anniversary of the Days of ’76 Rodeo and Parade in Deadwood, South Dakota, July 30. The Days of ’76 Rodeo and Parade is...
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“Cold Water...Josh was on the back...with his really good friend and never surfaced after he fell off.” says Louise McDaniel, Mother of Joshua Haugen. On June 4th, 1999, Joshua Haugen was on the back of a Jet Ski on the Pactola Reservoir when he...
South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards
Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
Principals break ground on Deadwood Ridge Apartments
DEADWOOD — Principals with Deadwood Ridge Apartments held a ground-breaking ceremony on the project Thursday, onsite at the project location on Highway 85. Representatives from Rayco Development and Consolidated Construction Co., Inc. joined representatives from the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, city of Deadwood, and Deadwood Lead Economic Development in announcing the project, which sits on 13 acres.
