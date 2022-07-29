Sharks to Recognize the Legacy and Accomplishments of Doug Wilson

The new deal will see Thompson on a two-way contract the first year and one-way in the second. The New Jersey Devils today announced that forward Tyce Thompson has signed a two-year contract. The breakdown is a two-way deal in 2022-23 worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 in the AHL, and a one-way deal in 2023-24 worth $775,000. Thompson was initially scheduled to go to arbitration on August 11. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO