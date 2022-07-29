Sharks to Recognize the Legacy and Accomplishments of Doug Wilson

www.nhl.com
Sharks hire Grier as general manager, Quinn as coach
Trade Burns, boost forward depth with Kunin, Lindblom, Sturm. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the San Jose Sharks:. 2021-22 season: 32-37-13, sixth in Pacific Division; did...
Bruins mourn death of Boston legend Bill Russell
Basketball Hall of Fame member who led Celtics to 11 championships died Sunday. The sports world mourned the death of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell on Sunday. During his 13 years in Boston, Russell led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships. The last two titles he won while also serving as the NBA's first Black coach.
Canucks Announce Human Performance Staff for 2022.23 Season
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the club's Human Performance staff for the 2022.23 season. New additions to the Canucks' medical staff include Dr. Harry Sese (Health & Performance Consultant), Josh Termeer (Athletic Therapist), and Dr. Erik Yuill (Performance Therapist). The club has also retained Graeme Poole (Rehab Therapist), Rebecca White (Wellness Therapist), and Alex Hodgins (Mental Performance Consultant.
FLAMES RE-SIGN MARTIN POSPISIL
The forward has inked a one-year deal with the club. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed forward Martin Pospisil to one year, two-way contract with an AVV of $750,000. Pospisil, a native of Zvolen, Slovakia notched seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 47 games last...
Pittsburgh Penguins Single Game Tickets On Sale Wednesday at 10:00 AM
Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2022-23 season will go on sale Wednesday, August 3 at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com/penguins. The on-sale will include two pre-season home games and 41 regular-season contests. The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2022-23 regular season with two-straight games at PPG Paints Arena,...
Summer Spotlight: Vladislav Gavrikov
The defenseman showed his skill on the ice and personality off of it during 2021-22 season. Birth date: Nov. 21, 1995 (age 26) Contract: Signed through 2022-23 season (One year remaining before UFA status) Vladislav Gavrikov has never seemed out of place on the Blue Jackets blue line, but he...
Bedard heads Canada roster for 2022 World Junior Championship
Top prospect for 2023 NHL Draft among 16 players returning after tournament cancelled in December. Connor Bedard, a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, is among the 25 players that will play for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be played at Rogers Place...
Madden Looking Forward to Coaching Coyotes' Crop of Prospects
Former Selke winner also hopes to bolster Arizona's penalty kill with 'smart, aggressive' style of play. John Madden knows a thing or two about how to play defense. The Arizona Coyotes' newest assistant coach was renowned throughout his NHL career as one of the league's best defensive forwards, having won the Selke Trophy in the 2000-01 season while finishing as the runner-up on three other occasions.
Marko Torenius Named Development & Goaltending Coach for Abbotsford
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin and Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the organization has named Marko Torenius as Goaltending Development Coach and Goaltending Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. "We are very happy with the staff that has been assembled for the upcoming...
Predators Preseason Home Game on Sept. 30 to be Played at 5 p.m. CT
Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 1, 2022) - The Nashville Predators preseason game at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 30 against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been changed to a 5 p.m. CT puck drop. Following that game, the Predators will depart for Europe to participate in the Global Series, making stops in...
RELEASE: Kevin Lowe retiring from Vice Chair and Alternate Governor role
EDMONTON, AB - After a distinguished 40-plus year career with the Edmonton Oilers and OEG Inc., Kevin Lowe is retiring from his role of Vice Chair and Alternate Governor of the Edmonton Oilers. Not only is Kevin Lowe a household name in hockey, but he is also part of the...
Tyce Thompson Signs Two-Year Contract with Devils | RELEASE
The new deal will see Thompson on a two-way contract the first year and one-way in the second. The New Jersey Devils today announced that forward Tyce Thompson has signed a two-year contract. The breakdown is a two-way deal in 2022-23 worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $175,000 in the AHL, and a one-way deal in 2023-24 worth $775,000. Thompson was initially scheduled to go to arbitration on August 11. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.
USA, Canada Face Off Nov. 20
Hockey fans, Olympics fans, sports fans, take note: Two of the world's elite teams square off Nov. 20 at Climate Pledge Arena when the American and Canadian national women's hockey squads meet in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series. It will be the first U.S. date for the matchup of teams that have dominated gold-medal game appearances in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships and Winter Olympics, including Canada's 3-2 win in Beijing last February to avenge Team USA's golden victory in 2018.
Transaction Analysis: Tippett Aims to Turn Promise into Production
On Friday, the Flyers announced the re-signing of restricted free agent right wing Owen Tippett to a two-year contract at a $1.5 million average annual value (AAV). This is a case of paying for potential rather than previous production. After the Flyers acquired Tippett from the Florida Panthers in the...
Kraken add Burakovsky, try to build winning culture in second season
Hope two-time Cup winner, newcomers Schultz, Bjorkstrand boost power play. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Seattle Kraken:. 2021-22 season: 27-49-6, eighth in Pacific Division; did...
Minnesota Wild Announces 2022 Road Tour
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2022 Road Tour, presented by our partners at TRIA and HealthPartners, will visit four communities in Minnesota, August 8-11. All events are free and open to the public. All Road Tour events will be open from 6:00 PM - 9:00...
Yager leaning on Moose Jaw teammates ahead of important season
Center, a potential first-round pick in 2023 Draft, following in footsteps of Mateychuk, Firkus. Brayden Yager said he knows he still has a long road ahead of him, but the 17-year-old already has an idea of what to expect in the lead-up to the 2023 NHL Draft. Yager, who plays...
Summer Spotlight: Jack Roslovic
If there's momentum in finishing strong, then it might be wise to buy stock in Jack Roslovic this coming season. The Columbus native's second season in union blue got off to a frustrating start, with Roslovic going the first 15 games of the season without scoring a goal. But he ended on a completely different note, posting 10 goals in the Blue Jackets' last 22 games while serving as the team's No. 1 center.
Bruins Sign Brett Harrison To Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 1, that the team has signed forward Brett Harrison to a three-year entry-level contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $859,167. Harrison, 19, skated in 65 games with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22,...
Jets sign defenceman Leon Gawanke to a one-year, two-way contract
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Leon Gawanke on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value in the NHL of $750,000. Gawanke, 23, played 65 games for the Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 36 points (10G, 26A) and 19...
