Italian rockers Maneskin to launch first U.S., Canada tour

 2 days ago
July 29 (Reuters) - Italian rockers Maneskin, winners of the 2021 Eurovision song contest, will tour North America for the first time starting in October.

The musicians' hit singles include “Beggin’”, “I Want To Be Your Slave” and “Supermodel.”

One of a few guitar bands in the rock and roll mainstream, Maneskin have a fan base that includes Miley Cyrus, Angelina Jolie, Jared Leto and Keith Richards.

Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Josie Kao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Indy100

Drake just admitted he has a crush on an Australian maths teacher

There’s no other way of saying this – Drake has a crush on an Australian maths teacher, and he's shared it with the world. The rapper left his followers mystified recently after posting a picture of a woman he saw in a restaurant, who had no idea her photo was being taken.
