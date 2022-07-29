Fire danger raised to very high on Flathead reservation

nbcmontana.com
Related
NBCMontana
High heat, gusty winds create critical fire weather
HEAT ADVISORY remains posted for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region & Lower Clark Fork Region. Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime temperatures 95 to 105 expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
NBCMontana
Duncan Fire burns in the Rattlesnake, causes power outages
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the upper Rattlesnake, north of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire is about acre sized. Missoula City Fire Acting Battalion Chief Mark Ekstrom said the grass fire was caused...
NBCMontana
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
NBCMontana
Thayer Fire burns west of Lolo near Highway 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Thayer Fire started five miles west of Lolo on Highway 12 Sunday afternoon. Callers allegedly heard a loud "pop," followed by smoke and flames coming from a downed powerline but the cause of the fire is still being investigated. Crews were able to control the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBCMontana
Fire danger moved to very high in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — With hot and dry conditions continuing Missoula County have raised the fire danger in the Missoula area to very high. "Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity," according to the Missoula County Fire Protection Association.
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows overnight
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 635 acres. That's up 24 acres from yesterday. "Perimeter growth was primarily mapped in the area west of Signal Rock on both the north and south sides of trail 313. This area of fire growth displayed intense heat. The fire’s western edge once again held scattered heat. Isolated heat sources were mapped throughout the fire’s interior."
NBCMontana
Trail clearing, maintenance projects planned in Sula, Stevensville areas
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest Service along with the Bitter Root Back Country Horsemen will begin trail clearing and maintenance projects in multiple areas starting early August. The projects include repairing fences, removing brush and cleaning trails. The public should be on alert, as volunteers and stock...
NBCMontana
National Weather Services issues red flag warning
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning at 1:05 p.m. for the Flathead Reservation, east Lolo and the Bitterroot areas. The alert reports gusty winds, low humidity and an unstable atmosphere result in high fire risk. Conditions will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Open house planned for Salmon Lake highway reconstruction project
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation announced the final design open house for the MT 83 Salmon Lake highway reconstruction project. The public is invited to visit the Seeley Lake Elementary School Gym on Aug. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to learn more about roadway and safety improvements to Highway 83.
NBCMontana
Some taglines of iconic 'Duckboy Cards' updated to meet current trends
STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — For 35 years, Montanans have been collecting, sending and receiving postcards that show the lighter side of Montana life. Paul Stanton's 'Duckboy Cards are known for their quirky, rural Montana humor. Now, many of their taglines are being updated to meet current trends for new generations.
NBCMontana
Missoula police to host National Night Out this Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department will host the nationwide event National Night Out on Tuesday night. A splash pad for kids created by the Missoula Fire Department. A car seat check hosted by Safe Kids Missoula. A potential landing and takeoff from Light Flight. National Night Out...
NBCMontana
Day tickets will allow Yellowstone visitors to drive through Tower Junction
MISSOULA, Mont. — Park visitors can soon use a day-use ticket to drive from Tower Junction to Slough Creek, according to Yellowstone National Park. The ticket will allow visitors to enter the road corridor from Tower Junction. Visitors won't be able to access the area from the northeast entrance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Bozeman police respond to shooting at Walmart
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman police responded to Walmart after multiple reports of a shooting inside of the store just before 8 p.m. on Sunday. Officers took the suspect into custody, and have located one male victim. Officials believe an altercation between the two men led to the shooting and...
NBCMontana
Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park to host guest speakers this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park will host a handful of activities including a biology presentation and guided hike this week. Wendy Beye will discuss avian monitoring this Friday at the campground amphitheater. Park ranger Ramona Radonich will take a closer look at the skins and...
NBCMontana
Polson gears up for Flathead Cherry Festival
MISSOULA, Mont. — It’s all hands on deck in Polson, as organizers prepare for this year's Flathead Cherry Festival. Event organizers say this festival is going to be the biggest one yet. They're expecting to have 130 vendors, artisans, nonprofits and much more. “An event like this really...
NBCMontana
Missoula man released, won't face deliberate homicide charge
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula police spokeswoman says the county attorney's office will not file deliberate homicide charges against a man arrested Thursday. James Garrison, 43, was arrested after police responded to a report for an unattended death around 9 a.m. at 2408 Agnes Ave. Upon arrival, patrol officers determined the death to be suspicious.
NBCMontana
Red Cross announces blood drives, donors could win gas money
MISSOULA, Mont. — The American Red Cross will host multiple donation events in August, and donors will be entered to win gas for a year. The decline in donations caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks, and to prevent a nationwide blood shortage, organizers are asking people to step up.
NBCMontana
Symphony in the Park event coming to downtown Missoula in August
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Symphony is kicking off its 2022-23 season with Symphony in the Park at Caras Park this August. The event has been running for 17 years. Attendees can come listen to "Music for the Soul" for free at 7 p.m. on Aug. 14. Bring lawn...
Comments / 0