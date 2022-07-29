Fire danger raised to very high on Flathead reservation

HEAT ADVISORY remains posted for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region & Lower Clark Fork Region. Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime temperatures 95 to 105 expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO