ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police release video of husky puppy rescued from locked car with mouth taped shut

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wbHS_0gy0Uz7N00

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released a video on Thursday from July 20 when they helped rescue a husky puppy locked in a car with its mouth taped shut.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in a news release said that on July 20 around 3 p.m., they received a call from security at a hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip after they spotted a puppy inside a locked car on the top floor of the parking garage. LVMPD said the temperature that day was about 113 degrees.

Security at the Bellagio Hotel was able to get the puppy out of the car and climbed through the car’s sunroof to do so, according to KLAS. The puppy was left with no food, water or air conditioning. The puppy also had its mouth taped shut.

LVMPD said that during their investigation, they learned that the dog was in the car for about two hours while the owner, Raul Carbajal, 50, allegedly went inside the casino to gamble.

Carbajal was arrested for willful, malicious torture of an animal, according to LVMPD.

LVMPD released a video from the rescue on Thursday, over a week after the rescue, and shared that the 3-month-old husky puppy is continuing to receive medical treatment and is still with animal control.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Las Vegas floods drench casinos, downtown streets

LAS VEGAS — Severe thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rain to Nevada’s Las Vegas Valley on Thursday evening, flooding downtown streets, drenching casinos and knocking out power to thousands of customers. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KSNV-TV, parts of the region, which was under a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

More human remains found at Lake Mead

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Another set of human remains has been discovered out at Lake Mead. Park officials said that the remains were discovered around 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Swim Beach area. No other details about what exactly was found has been released. The Clark County Coroner...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
News Talk 840 KXNT

Body found at Lake Mead identified

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A woman found dead at Lake Mead earlier this week has been identified one that went missing after falling off a jet ski in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 30th. 22 year-old Lily Hatcher was on a jet ski with a man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
123K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy