Supply chain issues could keep some Florida neighborhoods without power for months after a hurricane

click orlando
 2 days ago
www.clickorlando.com

Travis Kurelo
2d ago

is there a reason we can't bury the main transmission lines? It is 2022, you figure after 160+ years of hanging wire we would have changed this.

Tony Montana
2d ago

Mighty strange how before 2 years ago there was no such thing as supply chain shortages if there was a need anywhere in America it was met usually within 24 hours 48 at the most now you're telling me it could take up to 2 years to meet the demands there's something wrong you better start looking at the people in charge

de
2d ago

I’m sure our brilliant Secretary of Transportation, under Biden’s guidance, will resolve the problems post haste…but don’t hold your breath!

