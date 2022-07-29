PM thunderstorms, hot temperatures continue

nbcmontana.com
NBCMontana
High heat, gusty winds create critical fire weather
HEAT ADVISORY remains posted for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region & Lower Clark Fork Region. Dangerously hot conditions. Daytime temperatures 95 to 105 expected at low elevations through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
2news.com
Storm Chances with Rain Likely
After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
NBCMontana
National Weather Services issues red flag warning
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning at 1:05 p.m. for the Flathead Reservation, east Lolo and the Bitterroot areas. The alert reports gusty winds, low humidity and an unstable atmosphere result in high fire risk. Conditions will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.
NBCMontana
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
KAAL-TV
Update on Sunday Night Storms
The risk for strong to severe storms has increased locally. Southern Minnesota is slightly more likely to see these storms than northern Iowa, but not many are completely immune from severe weather chances. Hail and high winds are the biggest threats. The ideal window for storms is 7PM-11PM Sunday. These storms will not be anything like what we saw last Saturday.
Dangerous Heat Advisories Sneak Into Western Montana
Triple digit temperatures up to 105 are expected in western Montana through Sunday night. This weekend is going to be a scorcher for most of Montana, and we expect more advisories to kick in for more counties. For the moment, the most western of Montana area s are under Heat Advisories through Sunday evening for triple digit temperatures.
News Channel Nebraska
Public areas in Nebraska Panhandle close due to wildfires
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is closing several areas in the Panhandle southwest of Gering to help firefighters battling wildfires. Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area, Montz Point WMA, and Carter Canyon and Montz Point, both part of Platte River Basin Environments, are closed so firefighters are not hindered by vehicle traffic.
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during severe storm
Hail piled up like snow in Estes Park during the severe storm that rolled through Colorado on Wednesday night. The storm hit one neighborhood in Estes Park, trapping cars in the street and leaving standing water. The hail was so deep the city used heavy equipment to clear the street. A number of basements also flooded. The storm caused damage in other parts of the state, including flash flooding and hail damage to homes, businesses and vehicles. On Thursday, the First Alert Meteorologists have declared a First Alert Weather Day because of the danger of flash flooding from severe storms. There is a Flash Flood Watch for about three quarters of the state from late morning through late evening on Thursday. The watch includes the entire I-70 mountain corridor and all of southern Colorado.The large scars left behind by recent wildfires like East Troublesome, Camron Peak, and Grizzly Creek have an "elevated" threat for flash flooding. I-70 through Glenwood Canyon could be forced to close if thunderstorms move near the Grizzly Creek scar. For Denver and the Front Range, the best chance for thunderstorms producing heavy rain and possible street flooding on Thursday will be after noon and before midnight.
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
Crews contain wildfire west of Lolo
The Missoula Rural Fire District reports a wildfire that broke out Sunday west of Lolo was held to 10 acres in tall grass and forested areas.
NBCMontana
Duncan Fire burns in the Rattlesnake, causes power outages
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the upper Rattlesnake, north of Duncan Drive near Rattlesnake Creek Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire is about acre sized. Missoula City Fire Acting Battalion Chief Mark Ekstrom said the grass fire was caused...
Worst floods in Colorado history
Monsoon moisture is bringing much-needed rain to Colorado. While some areas have reported flash flooding, it doesn't compare to some of the worst floods in state history.
Interior Northern California bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Much of interior Northern California is baking, with scorching temperatures pushing as high as 113 degrees.
Anglers asked to fish out two reservoirs before they dry up
Managers of Queens and Jumbo reservoirs have pulled all the rules - take as many fish as you can get your hands, er hooks, on to.Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) authorized the hauls for Queens Reservoir beginning on July 21 and Jumbo on July 25. The two bodies of water are in danger of drying up and killing all the fish within them. So CPW told fisherman and fisherwoman to come and get all they can while they can. "Due to declining water levels and increasing temperatures, Queens Reservoir is in imminent danger of suffering a catastrophic fish-kill," said Mitch Martin, acting...
NBCMontana
Hog Trough Fire grows overnight
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough Fire burning east of Hamilton has grown to 635 acres. That's up 24 acres from yesterday. "Perimeter growth was primarily mapped in the area west of Signal Rock on both the north and south sides of trail 313. This area of fire growth displayed intense heat. The fire’s western edge once again held scattered heat. Isolated heat sources were mapped throughout the fire’s interior."
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
Elmo 2 Fire grows to 7,000 acres; evacuations in place
A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has burned an estimated 2,000 acres and forced evacuations.
