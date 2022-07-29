Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO