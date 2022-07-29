Vermillion Fire Department chose buildings to demolish for training

www.dakotanewsnow.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
Police: Suspicious person tries to open doors in southeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after receiving multiple reports of a person trying to open doors to residences and cars in southeast Sioux Falls. Sargent Sean Kooistra said the reports started coming in on July 23....
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
DANR awards Sioux Falls for its quality drinking water
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources announced that the City of Sioux Falls Public Works public water system and the system’s operation specialists have been awarded a Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence. “Consistent success is a true...
Sobriety checkpoints announced for August
PIERRE, S.D. — 11 different counties in South Dakota have 13 sobriety checkpoints planned for the month of August. The counties for the August checkpoints include Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Yankton. The checkpoints held every month are designed to encourage people...
Charging system is coming for SD interstates
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
The impact of gas prices on fairs
Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
COVID Update for July 27, 2022: South Dakota Reports 9 New Deaths
South Dakota reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH). The new fatalities raised the state toll to 2,956. None of the new deaths were recorded in the Yankton area.
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
Police seek suspect attempting to open doors
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who was seen attempting to open doors to cars and residences in southeast Sioux Falls throughout the week of July 23-29. Police say the individual has been reported to have been...
South Dakota Chislic Festival returns to Freeman
FREEMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Chislic Festival will kick off at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning. While many South Dakotans grew up eating chislic the annual festival serves as a way to introduce the snack to those that have never gotten to try it. “I knew nothing...
Natural Grocers opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new grocery store chain is now open in Sioux Falls. Natural Grocers held its grand opening Wednesday for the brand’s 163rd store but first location in South Dakota. “Natural Grocers is the nations largest family operated natural and organic grocery store,” Natural...
Shooting near downtown leads to pursuit, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting near downtown Sioux Falls, followed by a pursuit that led to an arrest. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday near the Lucky Lady Casino, off 11th Street, west of downtown. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Post 22 edges Sioux Falls East to force three-team championship Sunday at State A Legion Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls East could not eliminate Rapid City Post 22 for the second straight year on the eve of the title game. As a result three teams will be in the mix for a championship tomorrow. In back-and-forth affair on Saturday night in...
Sioux City man gets a dozen years in federal prison for shooting woman outside of Mavericks
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who shot a woman outside a Sioux City gentlemen's club was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison. Rudy Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
Police search for man who broke into Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a man who broke into a business early Friday morning. At 4 a.m. officers got a report of an alarm going off at a business near falls park. No one was in the building when police arrived, but several bottles...
Emotional patients buy South Dakota’s first state-licensed cannabis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - People from nearby Sioux Falls and as far away as Rapid City (380 miles) lined up outside Unity Rd. Cannabis Shop in Hartford on Wednesday to become the first patients to buy legal, state-licensed marijuana in South Dakota history. From Noon until 8...
