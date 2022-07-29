East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank says for two years it mistakenly reported office manager as part-time employee

www.wbir.com
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella Smith
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Birth of African Lion Cub Celebrated at Knoxville Zoo as Wild Lions Remain EndangeredJohn M. DabbsKnoxville, TN
The Chief Elevator Inspector from the DLWD’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg to investigate the Chondola Chair Lift at Anakeesta after the reported death of a passenger
Gatlinburg, TN – According to the state officials, the chair lift is considered a conveyance device and is under the jurisdiction of the state’s Elevator Unit. The Chief Elevator Inspector from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Elevator Unit traveled to Gatlinburg after the reported death of a passenger on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Tax-free weekend to bring some relief to families buying school supplies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tax-free weekend is underway in Tennessee. It gives people an opportunity to save some money when it comes to buying school supply items, clothing, and electronics before the start of the school year. School and art supplies under $100 are tax-free. Clothing is tax-free on items...
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
‘It’s going to be more expensive’ | Jones Cove Road detour making commutes long. Detours around a bridge collapse are causing long drives for people to get to work or run errands. CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors. Updated: 55 minutes...
FarmHouse fraternity site near UT campus acquired by Chicago housing developer
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Add another chunk of Cumberland Avenue area land -- and a well-known one at that -- to the collection that's being gathered by a Chicago firm that develops large housing projects. The FarmHouse fraternal organization's building at 1901 Lake Ave. has been sold to Core Knoxville...
People recommended to mask up in Knox County again after CDC places more East TN counties under 'high' COVID risk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in Knox County and across most of East Tennessee to wear masks again after the area reported another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and infections this week. The CDC on Friday placed Knox, Blount, Sevier and other...
Unemployment up in all 95 TN counties, summer break cited as one reason why
Unemployment increased in all 95 Tennessee counties last month, according to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The department said that the county-by-county increases could be blamed, in part, on school employees on their yearly summer break, and that the latest statistics,...
Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews have busy July
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — July was a busy month for the Knox County Engineering and Public Works crews. In a release by the Knox County mayor's office, the EPW crews cleared 279 downed trees, 23 closed roads, and 12 rock or mudslides in the month of July. “Knox County’s...
People flock to convenience stores as Mega Millions surpasses $1 billion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 Billion and people are hoping to get in on the near-record jackpot. ”So much going on the economy is getting so crazy right now I’d be crazy not to try at least one,” said Trina Long who bought two tickets.
Smoky Mountain Quilters hold annual show
More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
ETVCS: Public's help needed in locating man wanted for rape
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a man wanted for the rape of a child, according to a Facebook post from the non-profit. Edgar Leonel Sanchez Rosales is believed to be in the Sevierville or East Tennessee area, the ETVCS...
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
TBI: 81-year-old Anderson County man found
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charlie Wayne Bowen, the subject of a Silver Alert from the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, was found safe, the TBI said. Bowen was located in another state, according to the TBI. Bowen was first reported missing from his Anderson County home around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
CDC ranks Knox County COVID cases as ‘high,’ recommends masking indoors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Knox County’s COVID-19 ranking Thursday, placing it under the “high” category. Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, according to data from the county health department. Since Knox County now ranks as high as it does for COVID-19, the CDC is now recommending people wear masks indoors in public.
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KPD: Officers will no longer respond to most minor, non-injury car crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting on September 1, 2022, Knoxville Police Department officers will no longer respond to certain non-injury car crashes, according to Chief of Police Paul Noel. Officers will only respond to minor, non-injury crashes if a car is disabled in the roadway and requires a tow truck...
Flies led to failing health inspection for Knoxville Mexican restaurant
A Knoxville grill earned the lowest score in this week's edition of Food for Thought.
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
Gatlinburg Police: Woman jumped from Anakeesta chair lift
Woman jumped from Gatlinburg chair lift on purpose, police say
