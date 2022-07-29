ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

FWC issues warning about gators as temps heat up

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3T5C_0gy0U2Z700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians about alligators as temperatures heat up and more people flock to the state’s lakes, rivers and wetland areas.

FWC said warm temperatures also mean that alligators are more active and visible.

July 2022 looks to be Tampa’s hottest month ever

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare but three people, including a 13-year-old girl , were hurt in Tampa Bay this month.

The FWC said that Floridians should take the following precautions when in and around water to prevent conflicts with alligators:

  • Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
  • Never feed an alligator. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could encounter the alligator in the future.
    • Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous in Florida. If you see someone feeding an alligator, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC or visit here .
  • Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
  • Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge and never let them swim in fresh or brackish water even for short periods of time. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey. Allowing your pet in the water for even short periods to cool off or play can result in its death.
  • Call the FWC’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 if you believe an alligator poses a threat to people, pets or property and the FWC will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation. The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur.
  • Find more resources about living with alligators by clicking here .
2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season

According to FWC, Florida has a healthy and stable alligator population. The population is estimated at 1.3 million. Gators are found in all 67 Florida counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Sports#Alligator#Brackish Water#Weather#Animals#Fwc#Floridians
cbs12.com

Florida dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report...
PENSACOLA, FL
usf.edu

Jacksonville named at risk for 'climate gentrification.' How can we lessen the threat?

In many states, flood-prone areas tend to be where lower income people live. The state of Florida, on the other hand, has some of its highest-value development along the coasts, which are increasingly threatened by rising seas, more intense hurricanes and more frequent and severe floods. Despite these threats — and because of them — beachfront living will grow increasingly expensive to maintain.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

FL Sec. of State Laurel Lee discusses Congress campaign

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Laurel Lee, Florida’ secretary of state who is now running for Congress, spoke with Evan Donovan on Battleground Florida on her campaign goals Sunday. In her interview, Lee discussed Florida’s role in the 2020 election, her good working relationship with Gov. Ron DeSantis, and her ties to her district. You can […]
FLORIDA STATE
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
WFLA

WFLA

80K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy