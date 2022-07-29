ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp

On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL

The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
City
Union City, OH
The Spun

Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News

The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Undrafted Free Agents#Middle Tennessee State#American Football#The New York Jets
Pro Football Rumors

Browns unlikely to re-sign C JC Tretter

The Browns released center J.C. Tretter in March, and he has lingered on the free agent market ever since, with no concrete reports of interest in his services. However, even if Cleveland was able to re-sign its five-year starter to a team-friendly pact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not envision such a reunion.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)

It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on waiting for Deshaun Watson news: 'You control the controllables'

It was back in late June when Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt publicly admitted that it was "definitely stressful" for members of the coaching staff and other individuals associated with the franchise to not know the status of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for part or all of the upcoming season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?

In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns WR Carted Off After Reported Knee Injury

The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver depth appears to have taken a considerable hit. Browns wide receiver Isaiah Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice. The rookie wide receiver is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. Weston joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after posting 37 catches...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy