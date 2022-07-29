www.clevelandbrowns.com
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Great and Inexpensive SushiIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
Logo returns to Browns midfield, fan vote decides which one
The discussion around the Cleveland Browns logo and uniforms is always an interesting one. Technically, their helmet is their logo which has led many to say that the team doesn’t have a logo. To be fair, a picture or silhouette of Paul Brown would be awkward after he founded...
Browns Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Torn ACL
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room has reportedly taken a big hit. According to a report from cleveland.com, Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. Weston, a rookie, had reportedly been having an extremely promising training camp. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an...
NFL news: Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has long been embattled with off-field issue stemming from sexual misconduct accusations. Now there is some clarity, mostly for the Cleveland Browns, but also other teams around the NFL to an extent including the Buffalo Bills. Retired federal judge Sue Robinson ruled that the QB...
Ex-Canton McKinley football player talks about day his coaches ordered him to eat a pizza
CANTON – The former McKinley High School football player who is suing the Canton City School District and his former coaches over alleged civil rights violations says the coaches likely didn’t know about his religious beliefs before the day they forced him to eat a pepperoni pizza as punishment for missing a practice.
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
NFL World Reacts To Browns' Major Injury News
The Browns have reportedly been hit with some tough injury news on Sunday. According to a report from cleveland.com, rookie wide receiver Isaiah Weston is feared to have suffered a torn ACL. "Isaiah Weston, who was having an excellent camp, feared to have a torn ACL, source says. Not confirmed...
Browns unlikely to re-sign C JC Tretter
The Browns released center J.C. Tretter in March, and he has lingered on the free agent market ever since, with no concrete reports of interest in his services. However, even if Cleveland was able to re-sign its five-year starter to a team-friendly pact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not envision such a reunion.
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Deshaun Watson hearing: Parties reportedly informed of discipline for Cleveland Browns QB
Deshaun Watson has reportedly received the discipline recommendation of Judge Sue Robinson, and Watson now faces the possibility of filing an appeal. Multiple reports have carried the story, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Watson is currently participating in training camp with the Cleveland Browns after being traded by the Houston...
Cloud over Browns' Deshaun Watson not visible as quarterback makes memories for young fans
BEREA — When Tanner Hall and Barrett Radel lined up with a group of kids after the Browns’ first open training camp practice Saturday, they had no idea what was in store. Minutes later, they were playing rock, paper, scissors with quarterback Deshaun Watson for one of his autographed cleats. ...
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)
It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns make upgrades to Wide Receiver, Defensive line
We have finally made it through the long offseason, and while the cloud of impending Watson decision looms over the franchise, the players are back in helmets and back onto the field as Training Camp is officially underway. There is never a bad time for a mock draft, but this is certainly a good time to celebrate.
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on waiting for Deshaun Watson news: 'You control the controllables'
It was back in late June when Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt publicly admitted that it was "definitely stressful" for members of the coaching staff and other individuals associated with the franchise to not know the status of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who could be suspended for part or all of the upcoming season over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?
In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
Browns WR Carted Off After Reported Knee Injury
The Cleveland Browns' wide receiver depth appears to have taken a considerable hit. Browns wide receiver Isaiah Weston was carted off the field during Saturday's practice. The rookie wide receiver is reportedly dealing with a knee injury. Weston joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent after posting 37 catches...
