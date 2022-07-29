Huddersfield 0-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany gets off to a winning start in the Championship as Ian Maatsen's fine finish hands the Clarets all three points on the season's opening night

A meeting to indicate whose summer was more turbulent and Huddersfield Town comfortably took that dubious accolade.

With a hangover from losing the Championship playoff final and their chief executive, Dean Hoyle, still smarting at Carlos Corberan’s resignation three weeks before the season started, Huddersfield looked lost for the majority of Friday night.

Under Vincent Kompany, Burnley appeared far more progressive, as crisp as their manager’s suit shirt. Surprisingly so, given the upheaval and lack of time absorbing the Belgian’s ideas.

Vincent Kompany's reign as Burnley manager got off to a winning start against Huddersfield

Ian Maatsen's fine finish in the first half gave Kompany's side all three points in West Yorkshire

The former Manchester City defender was clearly elated after his side took a deserved lead

MATCH FACTS

Huddersfield: Nicholls, Turton, Edmonds-Green (Nakayama 89), Lees, Ruffels, Hogg, Thomas, Russell (Kasumu 72, Rhodes 89), Holmes (Anjorin 56), Koroma (Rudoni 56), Ward.

Subs not used: Chapman, Jackson.

Goals: None

Booked: Kasumu

Burnley: Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Bastien (Twine 70), Brownhill, Barnes, Costelloe (Vitinho 74).

Subs not used: Phillips, Egan-Riley, Peacock-Farrell, McNally, Dodgson.

Goals: Maatsen 18

Booked: Taylor, Cullen

The encouraging takeaway from Kompany’s first evening in charge was that the Clarets retained the high-intensity of a vintage Sean Dyche team while adding a control in possession rarely seen over the past decade.

They had only completed 300 passes in two matches over the last couple of seasons and reached that mark by half-time. Josh Cullen, the fulcrum of Kompany’s midfield taken from previous employer Anderlecht, did not waste a single of his 47 passes before the break.

‘I’ve heard a lot about the style of play but what I want is Burnley, and Burnley is hard work,’ Kompany said. ‘I saw players who were brave. There are some good foundations there. We’ll be able to produce this regularly at some point.’

Only one game, and uncertainty still envelops east Lancashire, yet it will offer real hope after a strange few days.

A special guest made his way back up to Turf Moor’s local pub, The Royal Dyche, earlier in the week.

Their ex-manager, still revered around the town and whom the watering hole is named after, spent Wednesday afternoon chatting with supporters, having pictures taken and – you suspect – knowingly shrugging shoulders at the way in which Burnley have unravelled over the last 18 months of American ownership.

The timing of this trip felt curious, 48 hours before Kompany’s bow as his permanent predecessor. A gravelly ghost of past success.

Huddersfield Tom Lees (left) and Burnley's Dara Costelloe battle for the ball during the game

Connor Roberts thought he had doubled Burnley's lead but saw his effort miss the target

Anything more than a transitional season still feels like a major achievement for Kompany

But then, Burnley is a curious place at the moment, with nobody really sure what to expect this year. Players have been sold for what appears to be under market value – particularly the £20million exits of Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil – while putting significant trust in youngsters.

Five new signings started on Friday night, four more on the bench – including Brazilian full back Vitinho – and up to half-a-dozen more through the doors at Gawthorpe Hall before the transfer window shuts. ‘It’s about getting bodies through the door because we’ve lost so many,’ Kompany added.

On the surface, anything more than a transitional season would still feel like representing a major achievement for Kompany. Yet even with a depleted squad and much left to do in the market, Burnley operated in Kompany’s image and led within 18 minutes.

Ian Maatsen, a loanee from Chelsea, was the beneficiary of a move that saw the Clarets continue ploughing forwards and – via a Ashley Barnes dummy – the left back curled into Lee Nicholls’ far corner.

Barnes might have scored himself, while Connor Roberts was thwarted following an impish one-two with Jake Cullen. Impish is not a word usually associated with Burnley but this is what Kompany wants.

Burnley’s supporters sarcastically chanted ‘anti-football’ as their side popped the ball about, while Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield was left hoping that counter attacks fashioned chances. Burnley’s new goalkeeper, Aro Muric, did not field a single shot. Substitute Scott Twine struck a post late on.

‘We had a really short pre-season,’ Schofield said. ‘Tactically we didn’t get it quite right, we lost the middle of the pitch.'