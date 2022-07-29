www.hanovercounty.gov
NBC12
Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities is working to address a water main break impacting water service in the Lakeside and Laurel areas. DPU says the break happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oakview Avenue after a contractor hit a 12-inch main. They are currently working to isolate the break and restore service.
Henrico County personal property tax bills due Friday
Henrico County said payments can be made online, by phone, by mail, by drop box and in person at the Western Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, and at the drive-through window at the Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road. Cash payments will also be accepted at participating retailers.
Demolition underway for new Midlothian Library
The new building will be at the same site as the old one at 521 Coalfield Rd., but it will be about 10,000 square feet bigger.
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
rvahub.com
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
New waterfront restaurant could be coming to Swift Creek Reservoir
Chesterfield residents may soon have a new dining spot with waterfront views, after a rezoning case won approval from the Board of Supervisors last week.
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees
Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt. Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Despite offering incentives, Richmond still has to hire 163 teachers
“I would implore anyone that is interested in coming to teach for Richmond, we would love to have you,” Richmond preschool teacher Darrell Turner said.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County cidery to relocate, expand to meet East Coast demand
Potter’s Craft Cider is relocating and expanding its production operation within Albemarle County to meet growing out-of-state demand. The cidery company is undertaking the adaptive reuse of a vacant, 11,500 square-foot warehouse in the historic Woolen Mills District near downtown Charlottesville that will house the new cidery. The project represents $900,000 in new capital investment, the creation of eight new jobs, and a tripling of production capacity leading to the purchase of an additional 1.5 million pounds of Virginia-grown apples over the next three years.
WHSV
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 34 projects across the Commonwealth, according to a press release. The recommended projects will create and preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 137 permanent supportive...
VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Museum tells Virginia county's story of segregated education
There are a few more weeks of summer vacation left and supporters of the John J. Wright Educational and Cultural Center museum hope people can learn about the history of segregated education
As homelessness crisis grows, Richmond still doesn't have 24/7 shelter
As extreme heat continues to take a toll on Central Virginia, some members of vulnerable populations have nowhere to find relief during the night.
With Henrico’s support, Virginia will finance housing at former mall
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Housing, the state agency that oversees public and subsidized housing, may now finance 275 apartment units at Virginia Center Commons in Henrico after the county assured the agency some units would be set aside for affordable housing. The county has already laid the...
New Kent County Fair kicks off this coming Saturday
The New Kent County Fair will be held next weekend, with two special events in the days leading up to the fair.
Richmond woman, knocked out by COVID last year, still waiting for VEC benefits
“I spoke with a representative initially, and it seemed like it would be easy process,” said Kamara Horton, who works in a dental office.
Inside Nova
Freitas, Webert announce reelection in new districts
Two Virginia House of Delegates members have announced their intent to seek reelection, representing new districts. Republican Delegate Michael J. Webert was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011, representing the 18th district, made up of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties. On Friday,...
NBC12
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
Lake, commercial space to be built first, as Chesterfield surf park, mixed-use development awaits tax incentive decision
An estimated $323 million mixed-use development in Chesterfield known as The LAKE is waiting on a green light from local leaders, who are considering a tax break for the project.
