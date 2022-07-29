ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

NBC12

Contractor in Henrico hits water main impacting service

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities is working to address a water main break impacting water service in the Lakeside and Laurel areas. DPU says the break happened around 2:30 p.m. on Oakview Avenue after a contractor hit a 12-inch main. They are currently working to isolate the break and restore service.
rvahub.com

Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey

CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
Virginia Mercury

Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees

Chesterfield resident Geneva Gordon was forced to file for bankruptcy after receiving a $21,000 hospital bill for a reconstructive wrist surgery while uninsured. Leaving her previous job left her without insurance, living paycheck to paycheck and constantly worrying about getting sick and adding to her growing medical debt.  Gordon has since enrolled in Medicaid, which […] The post Study: Virginia Medicaid expansion increased financial security for enrollees  appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County cidery to relocate, expand to meet East Coast demand

Potter’s Craft Cider is relocating and expanding its production operation within Albemarle County to meet growing out-of-state demand. The cidery company is undertaking the adaptive reuse of a vacant, 11,500 square-foot warehouse in the historic Woolen Mills District near downtown Charlottesville that will house the new cidery. The project represents $900,000 in new capital investment, the creation of eight new jobs, and a tripling of production capacity leading to the purchase of an additional 1.5 million pounds of Virginia-grown apples over the next three years.
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside Nova

Freitas, Webert announce reelection in new districts

Two Virginia House of Delegates members have announced their intent to seek reelection, representing new districts. Republican Delegate Michael J. Webert was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011, representing the 18th district, made up of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties. On Friday,...
NBC12

Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
RICHMOND, VA

