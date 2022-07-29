Over $8M worth of illegal drugs found in Calexico within five days

kyma.com
sandiegocountynews.com
Two K-9 alerts lead to 138 pounds of meth seized
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and two undocumented individuals, in two separate events, accused of smuggling narcotics for further travel into the United States on Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 11 a.m., when a 2018 Nissan Rouge approached the Highway...
kyma.com
K-9 team find two cars with illegal drugs in Imperial County
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Patrol says agents arrested two people who were accused of smuggling illegal drugs through the Highway 86 checkpoint. At about 11 a.m. on Thursday, agents stopped a 2018 Nissan Rogue and referred it to secondary inspection. Investigations of the vehicle had...
108 pounds of meth seized by Border Patrol agents during stop
Agents with the United States Border Patrol seized 108 pounds of methamphetamines during a recent traffic stop, authorities said Friday.
kyma.com
Two with warrants arrested for illegally crossing through Morelos Dam
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says two people were arrested for illegally entering the United States with warrants near Morelos Dam. An aunt, Gladys Norma Herrera Moncada, 52, and nephew, Giancarlos Ayala Herrera, 32, had warrants for burglary from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Both were found...
kyma.com
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Police Officers Warn Against Possible Chief Hiring
CALEXICO — Members of the Calexico Police Officers Association made it clear that they did not want the city’s currently vacant police chief position to be filled by the El Centro Police Department’s recently retired chief, Brian Johnson, during the public comment period of the City Council’s special meeting on Thursday, July 28.
Multiple vehicles crash in foothills
Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after a crash involving three cars. The post Multiple vehicles crash in foothills appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Migrant deaths on the rise due to extreme heat
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The number of migrant deaths are on the rise due to the combination of heat and humidity. Rest, access to shade and fresh water are not the reality for many Mexican migrants crossing to the United States. Unfortunately, The desert sun is too much for...
Court waits for results of a mental evaluation for the Yuma woman who stabbed her son
The woman accused of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her 15-year-old son appeared back in Yuma Superior Court where the hearing was continued until next month. The post Court waits for results of a mental evaluation for the Yuma woman who stabbed her son appeared first on KYMA.
ourbigescape.com
15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)
Known as the “Sunniest City on Earth,” Yuma promises sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year. So, we’re looking into Yuma free boondocking. “What is your next destination?” It’s a question we hear frequently. Every time, we reply, “Wherever we want, weather permitting.”
kyma.com
Group of migrants arrested in Calexico, one with connection to theft group
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says El Centro agents arrested a migrant who's part of a theft group. At about 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, agents found 19 people illegally crossing into the United States through Calexico. Of the group, 13 were Peruvian, five Columbian and...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico East Port Reaches Milestone on Bridge Expansion
CALEXICO — The U.S. General Services Administration and the Imperial County Transportation Commission announced reaching a critical construction milestone for the bridge expansion project at the Calexico East Land Port of Entry. The $32.5 million project, largely funded through state and federal grants, will expand the existing northbound bridge, over the All-American Canal.
YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor
A Yuma man is behind bars after a wellness check was performed on his home. According to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), a caller requested the wellness check after noticing a newborn child around the home. The post YCSO: 54-year-old fathers child with minor appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Holds Water Summit Without IID
EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District, the lead water agency in the Imperial Valley, was conspicuously missing from a public event on Thursday, July 28 specifically aimed at addressing critical water issues impacting the region. At the heart of the discussions in Thursday’s 2022 Colorado River Summit, a...
holtvilletribune.com
Nonprofits Help Hydrate Those on the Streets
IMPERIAL COUNTY — Among a handful of grassroots organizations reaching out to help Imperial County’s unhoused population, two have been key to efforts to provide water and other assistance during the stifling summer heat. For the last seven years, both Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley and the Brown...
UPDATE: Suspect extradited, two adults found fatally stabbed in backyard
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a domestic disturbance call and upon arrival found two adults fatally stabbed in the backyard. The post UPDATE: Suspect extradited, two adults found fatally stabbed in backyard appeared first on KYMA.
Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations
Two years after the Covid-19 pandemic, families are still facing housing insecurities. The post Homeless family of 8 staying in RV seeking donations appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Christmas in July Brings Cheer to Local Merchants
EL CENTRO — Early in the pandemic, like many businesses, it was a tough time for Angela Nelson, owner of Made with Nanas Love baby boutique in Imperial. She made deliveries, had her online sales, even took part in drive-by baby showers. She even ran out of business cards during those events.
holtvilletribune.com
Innercare Plans Senior Center on ‘Ghost Hotel’ Site
IMPERIAL — Local healthcare provider, Innercare, has reached an agreement with an investor group led by Gafcon Inc. to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and a healthcare clinic in the city of Imperial, according to a press release. The center...
