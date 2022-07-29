Montgomery County skilled nursing facility to pay $819,640 to resolve False Claims Act liability

www.mainlinemedianews.com
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Old Man’s Home of Philadelphia d/b/a Saunders House will pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue, and without prioritizing clinical needs. Saunders House is located in Wynnewood, PA.
Main Line Media News
LOWER MERION — Saunders House in Wynnewood has been ordered to pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue and without prioritizing clinical needs, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Friday. The settlement resolves allegations in...
Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced for Role in Stolen ID Tax Refund Scheme
A Camden County man has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for his role in a scheme that involved fraudulently-obtained federal tax refund checks. 43-year-old Jorge Gutierrez of Merchantville, who previously pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, was sentenced in Camden federal court on Thursday.
Infamous-Ryders Biker Gang Leader, Lancaster County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Jose Antonio Ramos a/k/a “One,” age 40, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 14, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 87 months imprisonment for drug trafficking.
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs
A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
ems1.com
Pa. county emergency responders fear loss of ALS services
PARKESBURG, Pa. — Western Chester County first responders gathered last week to discuss the impending emergency crisis stemming from Tower Health's recent decision to suspend advanced life support from the region with the closure of Medic 93, effective Sept. 1. "This is a crisis," Chief Brian Gathercole of the...
NJ cardiologist sentenced for prescribing thousands of unnecessary opiate pills
A 60-year-old New Jersey cardiologist was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for prescribing thousands of Oxycodone pills to a patient and his wife without a medical reason, according to the Department of Justice.
therecord-online.com
Democrats: Mastriano’s pursuit of extremist voters makes him unfit to serve as governor
HARRISBURG, PA – Last week, a group of faith leaders and elected officials gathered at Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorial, where they renounced Republican gubernatorial Doug Mastriano’s for his campaign’s use of an online haven for hate speech. It was part of a steadily rising wave of condemnation...
Mortgage Lender to Give Subsidized Loans, Are You One Of Them?
Up to 1,800 qualified applicants will receive subsidized loans from mortgage lenders after an alleged redlining. According to an official release, following a four-year investigation, the Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement of over $20 million with the former top home mortgage lender, Trident Mortgage Company, to resolve allegations of “redlining” in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington region. The deal requires Trident to provide individual subsidies of up to $10,000 in support of new mortgages for owner-occupied homes in majority-minority neighborhoods to qualified applicants.
Philadelphia Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that DeWitt Drayton, 46, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, and five years of supervised release by United States Senior District Court Judge Anita B. Brody for manufacturing counterfeit pills using controlled substances, including methamphetamine, and for unlawfully possessing three firearms.
wdiy.org
New Report Finds Homelessness in Philadelphia Went Down at the Start of COVID-19
A new report out of Philadelphia provides a snapshot of life in the city during the first several months of the pandemic, highlighting COVID-19’s impact on housing, as well as a variety of health outcomes. WHYY’s Aaron Moselle has more. (Original air-date: 7/30/22)
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carrying Loaded Gun
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Kevin Jamelle Archie, 40, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and four months in prison, and three years of supervised release by United States Court Judge Joel H. Slomsky for illegally possessing a loaded firearm.
Three More Straw Purchasers Plead Guilty in Connection with Beckley-Philadelphia Firearm Trafficking Conspiracy
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Maurice Johnson, 36, of Mount Hope, and Beckley residents Donte Webster, 22, and Kyla Gilbert, 25, each pleaded guilty today to making straw firearm purchases in connection with a conspiracy to traffic more than 130 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Johnson, Webster...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Philly task force issues recommendations to eliminate home appraising bias
A task force convened by Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker has released a set of recommendations aimed at eliminating home appraisal bias across the city, state, and country. The long-standing practice is rooted in racial discrimination, and occurs when homes in primarily Black neighborhoods are valued less than comparable homes...
Trident Mortgage Ordered to Pay $22 Million in Discrimination Settlement
Consumer Bureau, DOJ take action in Philadelphia redlining case. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) joined with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to enter a $22 million enforcement action against nonbank mortgage lender Trident Mortgage.
ChristianaCare Ranked No. 1 Hospital in Delaware, No. 4 Hospital in Philadelphia Region
WILMINGTON, DE — ChristianaCare has been rated as a Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022-23 annual rankings. ChristianaCare was ranked No. 42 in the nation in obstetrics and gynecology. Addtionally, the Wilmington-based health system was also ranked as high-performing in orthopedics, and was ranked the No. 1 hospital in Delaware and the No. 4 hospital in the Philadelphia region.
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf visit Sharing Excess in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Governor Tom Wolf, First Lady Frances Wolf, and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Friday visited Sharing Excess, a food rescue organization, to highlight innovative food security efforts that are feeding Pennsylvanians and their work to improve food access over the past seven years. One of Governor...
