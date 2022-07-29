ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County skilled nursing facility to pay $819,640 to resolve False Claims Act liability

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Main Line Media News
 2 days ago
Saunders House to Pay More than $819,000 to Resolve False Claims Act Liability Arising from Billing of Rehabilitation Therapy

LOWER MERION — Saunders House in Wynnewood has been ordered to pay $819,640 to settle claims that the skilled nursing facility provided medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to residents to maximize revenue and without prioritizing clinical needs, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced Friday. The settlement resolves allegations in...
WYNNEWOOD, PA
