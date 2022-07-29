APD identifies man killed in South Austin shooting

COPPERAS COVE, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The person taken into police custody after shots were fired into a Copperas Cove home has been identified. Copperas Cove Police have identified the man as Joseph Manuel Negrete. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Price on Friday, and his bonds were set at $25,000 each – for Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm.

