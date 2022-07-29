APD identifies man killed in South Austin shooting

www.fox7austin.com
Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
Juvenile pedestrian killed in Round Rock crash involving two vehicles, police say
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard around 6 p.m. on July 31. Officials said the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The...
fox7austin.com
Woman assaulted near bus stop close to University of Texas campus
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a woman says she was assaulted at near a bus stop close to the University of Texas campus. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on August 1 in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. A woman flagged down University of Texas Police...
Round Rock Police: Young pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicles after crash
In a tweet thread, Round Rock police said one of the two vehicles that crashed was stolen. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Louis Henna and La Frontera boulevards, and the wreck closed the intersection around 6 p.m. Police said the road should open back up around 10 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
fox44news.com
Suspect in Temple murder arrested
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Police say the person accused of stabbing and killing a man Thursday is under arrest. Authorities in Rockdale arrested 31-year-old Justin Glen Boswell on charges he killed 25-year-old Rowdy Mills. Officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, which occurred in the 2600...
KWTX
New Braunfels teen last seen July 7
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in the beginning of July. Amaree Charles, 16, was reportedly last seen July 7, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Charles is described as a Black girl who...
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
Austin police sergeant suspended for not ensuring January crime scene was properly processed
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department sergeant was suspended earlier this month after an internal affairs investigation into a January incident. According to a July 12 disciplinary memo from Police Chief Joseph Chacon, obtained by KVUE on July 29, Homicide Sgt. Jesse Sanchez failed to take appropriate action regarding the crime scene of a January homicide.
2 accused of injuring family member left tied up in hot garage for 4 days
Official reports said the person was tied up and locked in a hot garage for multiple days with little food and water.
Juvenile Male Dead In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
The Round Rock Police Department is currently investigating a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of Louis Henna Boulevard and La Frontera Boulevard on Sunday.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly crash. Police said on July 26 around 11:55 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Burleson Rd. and FM 973. When APD and EMS arrived at the scene, they...
CBS Austin
North Austin rollover sent one person to the hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department and Austin EMS rescued an adult patient after a vehicle went off the roadway into a detention pond, this evening. The vehicle rescue occurred at 9200 block Metric Blvd. The person was pinned in the vehicle when EMS arrived. The patient has been...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen indecent exposure case
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit needs your help identifying a suspect in a case of Indecent Exposure. Killeen PD said on social media Friday afternoon that it has received multiple reports in reference to a man exposing himself around town. In one instance, a citizen was able to get a photograph of the man.
fox7austin.com
Texas man recalls finding possible remains of missing Spring Branch woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - Human remains were found less than 200 yards from where Shana DiMambro was reportedly last seen. "But it was over two different fence lines and all that was private property," Search and Support San Antonio Vice President Eric Herr said. Herr has been involved in search...
fox44news.com
Shots fired into Copperas Cove home, one in custody
COPPERAS COVE, Tx (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The person taken into police custody after shots were fired into a Copperas Cove home has been identified. Copperas Cove Police have identified the man as Joseph Manuel Negrete. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Price on Friday, and his bonds were set at $25,000 each – for Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Felony and Deadly Conduct – Discharge Firearm.
CBS Austin
Police searching for two suspects who robbed NE Austin gas station
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who robbed a gas station last month in Northeast Austin. It happened Sunday, June 5, at around 6:40 p.m. at the QuikTrip Gas Station on East Braker Lane just east of I-35. The Austin Police Department says the suspects...
CBS Austin
Central Texas man paralyzed in car crash hopes to bring awareness as crashes rise in ATX
AUSTIN, Texas — Through the first seven months of 2022, more than 50 people have been killed in car crashes on Austin's roads. That number is down from last year, but the number of crashes is up this year reaching almost 7,000, according to the city's Vision Zero data.
Crews responding to structure fire in Manor
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County Emergency Services District No. 12 is at the scene of a structure fire in Manor. Officials reported the fire just after 7 p.m. on Nez Perce Trace, off of Gilbert Road. Travis County ESD No. 12 said the fire consumed a moderate-sized two-story and that it also spread to about two acres of grass and brush in the immediate area.
