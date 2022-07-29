Let’s Talk Knoxville: Knoxville Ordinances

We resume our top ten moments countdown for Knoxville with #5 today. It had been three seasons without a Panther wrestler qualifying for the State Meet, and this past season on February 12th in front of the home fans, three Panther grapplers clinched a State bid in the class 2A district. Marco Alejo at 113 pounds, Luke Spaur at 132 pounds, and Wayne Johnston at 182 pounds all qualified for the State Meet. All three had to go to the wrestle backs to ensure their runner up qualification with Johnston taking the longest road to get there losing in the first round but coming back to defeat his opponent in the consolation round, then beat an opponent he had not defeated in two previous matches during the season. All three told KNIA/KRLS Sports the hard work paid off and they did not panic when things did not go as planned.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO