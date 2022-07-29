Let’s Talk Knoxville: Knoxville Ordinances

www.kniakrls.com
Related
kniakrls.com
Meeting Set for Dixie Gebhardt House Today
The City of Knoxville will hold an information session and tour of the Dixie Gebhardt House today at 3:00 pm at the Knoxville Public Library. The session is for any individuals or organizations who are interested in acquiring, rehabilitating and operating the building as a historic property to submit a formal proposal to the city.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – New Pella Christian Head of Schools, Part Two
New Pella Christian Head of Schools Dan Zylstra discusses his new leadership role and the upcoming school year in part two of a two part interview. Click here for part one. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council to Discuss RVTV Application
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening. The council will consider an amendment to the Hillcrest/Downtown Unified Urban Renewal Plan, and a Subaward Agreement Contract between the City of Indianola and Warren County. The council will also discuss an event application regarding the RVTV event visit in September, and also a resolution suspending the city code regarding the consumption of alcoholic beverages on city streets during the event. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
kniakrls.com
Celebrate Warren County Parade
Over sixty entrants and hundreds of participants attended the Celebrate Warren County Parade Saturday in Indianola, featuring veterans, first responders, balloon carriages, volunteer groups, local businesses, and much more. The parade was held to celebrate what makes Warren County great from Warren County Hometown Pride, and was held in partnership with the National Balloon Classic, the Warren County Fair, and the Indianola Art Festival.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to Meet Monday Night
The Knoxville City Council will meet in regular session tonight. Council will hold a hearing and consider the sale of an alley. They will hold a hearing on a Rezoning Request For 1514 And 1610 E Marion Street and consider pay for Reserve Officers. Council will also consider lowering the...
kniakrls.com
Cooling Centers will open
Another bout of extreme temperatures are forecast for next week. Judi Van Hulzen with Marion County Public Health tells KNIA-KRLS News where cooling centers can be found during the heat. Pleasantville- call the Police Department at 515-848-3112. Melcher- The Melcher Library Monday 9-3, Tues, and Fri 11-5 and Wednesday 12-6.
kniakrls.com
New Sign in Knoxville
Knoxville has a new sign. The sign is located on Highway 14 by the railroad tracks. It’s a sign that can’t be missed as it measures 20 feet tall by 112 feet long. It’s a sign that represents the Knoxville Raceway and the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. The sign welcomes people to the community, while at the same time, promotes the track and Hall of Fame.
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Scheduled for Extensive Discussion Tuesday
While the Pella City Council will have plenty of action items to tackle at their meeting Tuesday, they will continue having extensive discussion regarding multiple key projects coming up in the near future during Policy and Planning. The council will discuss a redevelopment proposal for Oskaloosa Street first presented in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Little Farmhands at the Warren County Fair
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Keisha Thompson with the Warren County Farm Bureau about the Little Farmhands Exhibit at the Warren County Fair. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Fair Final Day Today
Today is the final day of the 2022 Warren County Fair. Today’s entertainment includes the Southwest Dairy Milking Demonstrations, Totally Twisted Tom the Balloon Man, Nick’s Kids Show, Tumbleweed Crossing, the Bill Riley Talent Search, the Otter Adventure, and more. The fair goes until 8pm tonight.
kniakrls.com
Marianne Braaksma
Marianne Braaksma, 81 of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday July 29th at the Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Memorial Services are pending at Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory in Oskaloosa. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Pella School District Making Progress on Construction as School Start Nears
As the first day of school approaches this month, several construction projects are nearing the finish line in the Pella Community School District. A pair of videos were released last week that highlighted the progress of work ongoing that was approved by voters in November as part of a bond issue, including new turf at the Pella Football stadium, tennis court construction at Caldwell Park, heating and cooling upgrades to Pella High School, and ground work east of Madison Elementary for the new Early Childhood Center. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the overall timeline for projects remains in tact despite some delays due to a variety of issues, including in the supply chain, which may delay air conditioning to two key areas at Pella High School as activities return. The City of Pella is handling road reconstruction on East 8th Street and University, with the goal of having East 8th open to traffic by the first day of school on August 23rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Indianola Downtown Square Reconstruction Project Update
Work on the Downtown Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued this week, including the beginning of the paving of Ashland. Pavement repairs took place on the intersection of Salem and Howard Ave, and the removal of the road was completed on Ashland to B St., and the North/South intersection access on B Street will remain open for several weeks, but will need to be closed when water main connections begin August 1.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Art Festival Draws Crowds in Buxton Park
The Indianola Public Arts Commission hosted the first annual Indianola Art Festival Saturday at Buxton Park, inviting local artists to display their original works. Bob Kling with the Indianola Public Arts Commission tells KNIA News the location, planning, and attendance were all what they could have ever hoped for in the first year of the festival.
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
Des Moines church helps parents with school shopping, rising prices
DES MOINES, Iowa — The summer may be winding down but at Hope Fest the excitement for school is back. Hundreds of families flocked near Drake Park as Des Moines church Palabra Viva Iowa hosted their annual back to school celebration event. “We are here to bless our community. That is our intention behind it,” […]
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Top 10 Sports Stories of the 2021-2022 School Year – #5
We resume our top ten moments countdown for Knoxville with #5 today. It had been three seasons without a Panther wrestler qualifying for the State Meet, and this past season on February 12th in front of the home fans, three Panther grapplers clinched a State bid in the class 2A district. Marco Alejo at 113 pounds, Luke Spaur at 132 pounds, and Wayne Johnston at 182 pounds all qualified for the State Meet. All three had to go to the wrestle backs to ensure their runner up qualification with Johnston taking the longest road to get there losing in the first round but coming back to defeat his opponent in the consolation round, then beat an opponent he had not defeated in two previous matches during the season. All three told KNIA/KRLS Sports the hard work paid off and they did not panic when things did not go as planned.
kniakrls.com
Pella Opera House Launching New Season
A new season of shows, activities, and special events starts at the Pella Opera House this month. Executive Director Cyndi Atkins says a full slate of performances are coming to the historic venue over the next year, and she’s excited to keep bringing entertainment to Pella, especially after returning to a more normal schedule over the past year following the worst of the pandemic. Atkins says details about this year’s round of shows will be posted at the Pella Opera House website over the next few weeks, with information including show dates, tickets, and more. Hear about the 2022-23 season at the Pella Opera House in a two part Let’s Talk Pella today and tomorrow on 92.1 KRLS.
'They have a heart. They have a soul': Iowa parents grapple with the loss of children to opioids
DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic has created a perfect storm for teenagers and addiction. Kids are falling prey to drug dealers targeting them through social media. Fentanyl-laced drugs are becoming more common, with teenagers taking them without realizing exactly what they're ingesting - a disturbing new trend that's killing more young people every day.
Iowa Farmers Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Comments / 0