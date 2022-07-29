ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, SC

Williston teen killed in 2-vehicle crash on Charleston Highway

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wrdw.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

3 charged in shooting death of man found in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people have been charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro. On July 10, Burke County deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Accidents
City
Aiken, SC
City
Williston, SC
wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford#Nissan Rogue#Augusta University#Focus
wfxg.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (SCDNR) says they’re searching for a missing boater on Lake Murray. On July 31 a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. SCDNR said the missing person went into the water near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park and did not resurface.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life

CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
CLEARWATER, SC
WRDW-TV

Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA

Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire

BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”
BURKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy