Williston teen killed in 2-vehicle crash on Charleston Highway

www.wrdw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
3 charged in shooting death of man found in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people have been charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro. On July 10, Burke County deputies responded to the 1200 block of Watkins Pond Road, between Old Waynesboro Road and Highway 56, around 11:16 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies...
WRDW-TV
Family holds press conference, claims police yanked them from home in middle of night
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg family held a press conference Wednesday morning after filing complaints against the towns of Santee and Holly Hill, claiming that officers from those departments yanked them out of their home at gunpoint in the middle of the night. Shane Glover, Codie Fuller and their...
WRDW-TV
Subjects wanted for questioning in unrelated crimes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County and Richmond County deputies are asking for help from the public in finding subjects who are wanted for questioning in unrelated acts of crime. Richmond County. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a subject wanted for burglary. The incident happened at...
WRDW-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
WRDW-TV
Louisville woman killed in vehicle hit and run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit and run incident that killed a woman Sunday night. The accident happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Richland Avenue West, near the intersection of Dyches Street. Deputies say a woman and a man...
WRDW-TV
Augusta mayor addresses recent string of gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis took time at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting to talk about the recent string of violence in the city. In the last two weeks, at least three people have lost their lives in shootings in Augusta. There were also two other shootings, making it at least five since July 20.
WJBF.com
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office str investigating the death of a Louisville, Georgia woman after being struck by a vehicle in Aiken. The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing person. Todd McCray, 60, was last seen on July 8. McCray is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 185 pounds. McCray is homeless and is usually walking in...
Aiken County deadly shooting connected to disturbance at Midland Valley High School
Clearwater, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting that left one man dead. Investigators responded to the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of multiple shots near Jefferson Davis Hwy at Belvedere Road. Witness reported seeing people from four separate cars shooting at […]
wfxg.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
WRDW-TV
Missing boater on Lake Murray, SCDNR out searching
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division (SCDNR) says they’re searching for a missing boater on Lake Murray. On July 31 a group of friends on a pontoon boat went out on the lake. SCDNR said the missing person went into the water near Acapulco Island and Dreher Island State Park and did not resurface.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting in Clearwater claims one life
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Clearwater Sunday evening. On Sunday shortly after 5 p.m., Aiken County deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired on several streets in Clearwater, from Jefferson Davis Highway, Belvedere Road, and Augusta Road. Witnesses told deputies they...
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies.
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
WRDW-TV
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
Multi-county pursuit ends with suspect suicide
The pursuit carried over into Burke County and the Burke County Sheriff's Office assisted along with the Georgia State Patrol in the pursuit.
WRDW-TV
Property in deadly Burke County shooting tied to 23 other disturbances
BURKE COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five people were shot, one dead after a shooting at a house on Claxton Road in Burke County. The suspects in this shooting, Jordan Perkins and Jawuandre Kelly, are still on the run. If you have any information, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. After...
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for suspect after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large law enforcement presence was spotted at an Augusta home Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Hunter Street for a domestic call with shots fired at 11:57 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect, Terrell...
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office supervisor spotted helping motorist change tire
BURKE CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared an awesome moment of a supervisor helping a motorist over the weekend. The sheriff’s office posted the photo on Facebook with a message, “A lawyer, (who appreciated seeing this servant officer, a shift supervisor—Lieutenant Mike Swint in Burke County) took this photo today and sent it to me. We have an awesome team. #BurkeCountyStrong.”
Comments / 1