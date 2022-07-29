Booth Supports St. Cloud Athletics with Football Field Upgrade

www.osceola.org
Cocoa, Rockledge Top SCD–FNLR 2022 Brevard High School Football Preseason Top 7 Power Rankings
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Daily–Friday Night Locker Room 2022 Brevard County High School Football Preseason Top 7 Power Rankings are out and the Cocoa Tigers and Rockledge Raiders are once again projected to be the dominant programs on the Space Coast. The Space Coast Daily...
Two-sport star KJ Valentine has emerged as the top QB for Bartow
BARTOW, FLORIDA – KJ Valentine has emerged on top of the quarterback depth chart at Bartow. During recent summer 7-on-7 tournaments, Bartow head coach Richard Tate said it would be a battle between two juniors, Valentine and Drew Fitzgerald, who was working with the team most of the summer during ...
Is UCF College Football’s Biggest Sleeping Giant?
One could argue that UCF isn’t a program on the rise because it’s already there. The Knights (formerly known as the Golden Knights) came to FBS status back in 1996. After about ten years of lackluster seasons the program found their first success at the FBS level under head coach George O’Leary.
Brightline To Soon Begin Testing At 110 MPH, Fastest Speed Ever
Brightline is preparing to begin testing trains at 110 miles per hour – its fastest speed ever. A spokesperson told Florida Today that the 110 mph testing would begin “later this fall.”. The 110 mph testing will take on the West Palm Beach to Cocoa segment. Just last...
Florida judge denies Osceola County charter school appeal, terminates contract
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge has upheld a decision by the Osceola County School Board to terminate a contract with a charter school, denying an appeal filed by American Classical Charter Academy. On Friday, administrative law judge Friday Lynne Quimby-Pennock issued a 65-page order backing the school...
The Osceola is joining the Rivals network
The Osceola staff is honored to have been invited to join the Rivals Network and we accepted their offer because we believe the partnership will enable us to provide our loyal readers the best user experience, platform, and source of information. The partnership has also enabled us to increase our staff which will allow us additional writing and podcasting talent.
Residents in Orlando senior apartments face air conditioning outage for days
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando apartment complex for seniors has had no air conditioning for days. That's according to residents at the Kinneret Apartments on Delaney Avenue. They told WESH 2 that one of the towers has been without working AC since Wednesday. They told us some residents have...
Melbourne Orlando International Airport Selects Keely Leggett as New Public Information Officer
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Orlando International Airport officials have announced the hiring of Keely Leggett as the airport’s new Public Information Officer. “We are excited to welcome Keely to the MLB team,” said Mark Busalacchi, Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Her experience...
I grew up in Orlando, Florida. Here's 7 things tourists should know before vacationing in the Sunshine State.
Florida's amusement parks are always fun, but according to Insider's reporter, locals advise going off the grid to get more bang for your buck.
Kissimmee Publix sells $2 Million Mega Millions Ticket, 4 other Florida winners hit for $1 M and $2M
The amazing Mega Millions jackpot run is over! A lucky ticket-holder in Illinois will be celebrating as the latest winner of a billion-dollar lottery jackpot. One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – the white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 14 – to win the prize of $1.337 billion ($780.5 million cash), but on the local side, someone purchased a ticket at the Publix on John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road and will take home $2 million, according to Mega Millions. The person who purchased the ticket hit the winning white ball numbers: 13-36-45-57-67, also went for the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase) so the payout is doubled – $2 Million! That wasn’t the only tickets purchased in Florida that will be paying some big dividends, a $1 million prize went to a ticket sold at a Cumberland Farms in Jensen Beach, a ticket bought at a Sebring Truck Stop (neither purchased the multiplier), and two other $2 million winners bought their tickets at Big Boss Stores in Defuniak Springs and a Winn Dixie in Palm Harbor and did go for the multipliee.
Melbourne restaurant owner set to fly to space Thursday on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Blue Origin has scheduled a Thursday morning launch for its sixth New Shepard crewed mission, which will take Pineapples owner Steve Young and five companions soaring into space, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. The suborbital rocket-capsule’s NS-22 launch window opens at 9:30 a.m....
Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name
ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
ScionHealth Bringing New Specialty Hospital to Orlando
ScionHealth recently announced the signing of an agreement with Upshot Capital Advisors to lease space in the Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park in Orlando and operate a 64-bed long-term acute care hospital featuring an acute rehabilitation unit. ScionHealth’s hospital will be an anchor tenant at UMC, occupying one of...
Honoring a law enforcement officer who left Chicago to serve in Florida
This past week, I joined law enforcement leaders from across our state at the 2022 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference. It’s always an honor to address the brave men and women of Florida law enforcement. While speaking to these heroes, I highlighted our efforts to recruit qualified officers from across the nation to join our state’s ranks.
Steely Dan cancels Orlando shows at Dr. Phillips Center
Steely Dan have canceled their two-night stand in Orlando. The band cited COVID-19 and health and safety protocols while canceling their shows in Hollywood, Fort Myers, Charleston and Orlando. The Dr. Phillips Center announced that tickets would be refunded within 30 days. They ask ticketholders with further questions to call...
Palm Bay Police Department Looking for Dedicated Community Members to Join its School Crossing Guard Team
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – As they gear up to start the upcoming school year, the Palm Bay Police Department is looking for dedicated community members to join its School Crossing Guard team. The position is 10 hours per week – 1 hour in the morning...
