Pa. among states in $2.4B settlement deal with opioid manufacturer

Racehorse deaths drop sharply in Pa. following new rules to protect thoroughbreds
Pennsylvania recorded 17 thoroughbred racehorse deaths in April, May and June, down from 30 during the same period a year ago. The decline in deaths comes as the commonwealth on March 1 began implementing a batch of new measures intended to reduce fatal breakdowns of thoroughbreds and increase safety for jockeys.
Nine million Americans need senators to make healthcare subsidies permanent | Opinion
We are on the verge of another health care crisis, and people like me will pay the price if Congress doesn’t take steps to protect our access to affordable care and coverage. I’m self-employed, and for three years now since my husband retired, I’ve been purchasing my health insurance...
Wolf Administration announces $13 million in tax credits for farmers’ investments
Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday the availability of $13 million in tax credits to Pennsylvania farmers for measures to improve soil and water quality. According to a release, Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Environmental Quality Incentive Program, […]
Pennsylvania identity thefts up by nearly 270% since 2019: report | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Lawmakers must act to lower prescription drug prices hurting thousands of Pennsylvanians | PennLive Editorial
You don’t have a heart if 14-year-old William Leachman’s story doesn’t break it. William has Type 1 diabetes. That means he must take insulin every day to help his body convert food into energy, or he will die. But a vial of insulin costs about $300 each, and Williams needs three of them per month. That’s $900 per month that he worries his insurance may not cover when he reaches 18.
The historic expansion of tax credit scholarships is a win for our kids | Opinion
Pennsylvania’s new state budget includes a historic $125 million expansion of two successful scholarship programs—the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC). This expansion will provide 31,000 more students with scholarships to the academic environment that best fits their needs. These vital programs...
Pennsylvania needs to invest in renewal energy sources now more than ever | PennLive letters
Increased energy costs resulting from the war in the Ukraine and rising inflation are an important argument in favor of Pennsylvania investing in renewable energy solutions to bring more certainty to our energy markets. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is a successful program that will cap harmful pollution from...
Sheetz plans 30-store expansion project in part of Pennsylvania
Sheetz is expanding in its home turf. The Altoona-based gas and convenience store chain plans to open 30 stores over the next five years in Western Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which shared the news from commercial real estate firm CBRE. “Even though Sheetz has a long history in...
PA SRCC: Governor’s Lawsuit Another Attempt to Stop the People of Pennsylvania From Having a Voice
HARRISBURG, PA — PA SRCC Executive Director Cody Harbaugh offered the following statement regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s decision to file a lawsuit against SB106:. “Whenever Governor Tom Wolf doesn’t get his way, he uses every means necessary to enhance his own power. This time, he’s using the courts to try and subvert the will of the voters. His lawsuit is another attempt to stop the people of the Commonwealth from weighing in on popular election reforms, taxpayer-funding of elective abortions, and regulatory reforms.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
Fetterman uses social media to reach voters in Senate campaign, but will it work?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out an online petition to get his Republican...
Pa. medical marijuana grower lays off dozens, says industry taken over by out-of-staters
A Johnstown-based medical marijuana grower has reportedly laid off or cut the hours of 50 of its 110 employees, saying the state has allowed big, out-of-state firms to monopolize the industry. Hanging Gardens and several other independent growers are in the process of filing a lawsuit against the state, a...
Pa. sees Shell’s ethane cracker as an economic boon. But for some in Beaver County, it’s a reason to leave
Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke came from Albany, New York, where he was finishing graduate school, and Cheryl, from Washington, D.C. Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
Pittsburgh Man Pleads Guilty in Cross-Country Cocaine Trafficking Ring
(File Photo of Federal Court House in Pittsburgh) (PITTSBURGH, PA ) A Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Howard Johnson II, 32, pleaded guilty to an Indictment charging him, and 26 other. codefendants,...
Why is Gov. Tom Wolf suing Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature?
HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is suing the Republican-controlled legislature in the state’s highest court over its efforts to change the Pennsylvania Constitution to restrict — and potentially ban — access to abortion, add new requirements for voters at the polls, and scale back executive powers.
Pennsylvania Now Offering In-Person Unemployment Compensation Services at CareerLink Locations
Pennsylvania is now offering in-person services for unemployment compensation (UC) at all PA CareerLink centers, The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) announced this week. The goal is to assist people who do not have proper technology, equipment or technical skills, access to internet, and individuals with limited-English proficiency. A...
Law highlights push toward the future of electric vehicle infrastructure within Pennsylvania
Harisburg, Pa. — Highlighting Pennsylvania’s forward momentum in its work related to electric vehicles (EV), PennDOT and the Department of Environmental Protection say that the commonwealth is in a solid position to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). PennDOT and DEP are working with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL. “Transportation is changing every day,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian....
Pennsylvania Prepares for a Future Filled with Electric Vehicles
HARRISBURG, PA — Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and Pennsylvania is leading the charge! On Wednesday, officials from the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Environmental Protection (DEP) – along with partners from Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities, Sheetz, and PPL – highlighted the commonwealth’s progress in its work related to electric vehicles. They also outlined plans to maximize new funds available to support EVs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Changes for Pa. tipped workers coming in August
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — New changes to the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act officially go into effect on August 5. This includes a change in the amount of money a person must receive in a month to be considered a tipped employee. “Currently, it’s $30 per month in tips to be considered a tipped worker,” […]
