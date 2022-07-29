I would trade the success we’re having in baseball recruiting for football in a heartbeat

www.tigerdroppings.com
Ravens sign 2nd-round pick David Ojabo; every 2022 draft pick now under contract
The entire 2022 NFL draft class is officially under contract. The last of this year’s draft picks to sign their rookie deal, Baltimore Ravens second-round pick David Ojabo, finally inked his four-year accord Tuesday evening. Despite a few haggles over full guarantees for a handful of picks, this year’s...
Bengals training camp sees pads and scuffles arrive in full force
The first day of pads at Cincinnati Bengals training camp saw things escalate perhaps a bit more than coaches wanted at times. Everyone expected an uptick in the action given the circumstances. Yet one instance of a scuffle stuck out more than most. That moment belonged to tight end Hayden...
Saints fans at Dome will be able to order food from their seats via new app
The next time you’re in the Caesar’s Superdome watching the Saints, you won’t have to stand in line to order concessions. It’s thanks to a partnership between the stadium and the Waitr app, soon to be known as ASAP.
