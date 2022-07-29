Rocket crash Saturday; will it land in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in southwest Missouri?

Scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation .

According to Aerospace, the rocket body was first launched from the Wenchange Space Launch Site in China at 6:22 Coordinated Universal Time (1:22 p.m. Central Daylight Time) on July 24.

Possible landing sites in the U.S. as of Friday morning (The Aerospace Corporation via Emily Calandrelli Facebook)

As the estimated crash time gets closer, scientists have been able to narrow down where the rocket body might land. As of Friday at noon, they had it narrowed down to a crash time window of 12 hours and eight possible routes across the world. Three of those routes passed over the United States, and one passed over Missouri. Counties near the possible crash route included Barton, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, Greene, Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Howell, Oregon, Dunklin counties.

Zoomed in look at Missouri counties

As of an update at 11:35 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, the northernmost route had been eliminated from possible crash sites. There is still a chance that the rocket body will land somewhere in the U.S. including Missouri. As of Friday at 11:35, the estimated landing time for the rocket was 1:05 p.m. (CDT).

Possible landing routes as of 2 p.m. on Friday (The Aerospace Corporation)

For the latest updates on the rocket’s reentry and landing, check The Aerospace Corporation website, which is being updated regularly.

