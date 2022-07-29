ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Think you have COVID? WA DOH offers everyone access to health care without leaving home

By Cayli Yanagida
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

To make COVID-19 treatments more accessible for those at risk of severe disease, the Washington state Department of Health is offering telehealth consultations to COVID patients.

According to a news release from the Department of Health, consultations with a health care provider via phone or web chat have been available only to those who had insurance that offers the option. Now, it can be used by anyone, even those without insurance. There will be no out-of-pocket costs.

The online option will be convenient for those who are in need of COVID-19 care while at home. Those who test positive for COVID at home can contact health care providers through the telehealth option. Patients also will be able to access medicine through free pick-up from pharmacies that have the desired medication.

One medication available through the telehealth option is the oral antiviral Paxlovid, which can reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19. Patients who need this oral antiviral can attain a free prescription from a health care provider after their telehealth visit and pick up the drug from the nearest pharmacy that carries it. The medication must be taken within the first five days of COVID symptoms to prevent severe illness.

Patients can set up a telehealth appointment by visiting the Department of Health telehealth webpage or by calling the Department of Health COVID-19 call center at 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Those who sign up virtually can fill out an intake form on the website. If the given information indicates that the patient should receive medical care, they will be connected to a health care provider for a consultation.

Health care providers are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The call center is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every other day of the week, including holidays.

Telehealth options are available in 240 languages. Those who want to set up a telehealth visit in a language other than English are advised to use the call center option.

