Why fans think Beyoncé is messing with them in her lyrics for ‘America Has a Problem’

AOL Corp
Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children
Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done
With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’
Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
How Tyra Banks Messed Up in Michael Jackson’s Famous Music Video
Tyra Banks has booked some cool gigs as one of the world's most famous supermodels, including music video. Banks appeared in the visual for "Black or White."
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'
The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
Princess Diana's Brother Warned Prince Harry About Marrying Meghan Markle, Bombshell Book Reveals
It looks like Meghan Markle didn't have many fans, including Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. According to Tom Bower's new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Charles was less than pleased with Harry's romance. Article continues below advertisement. "In early September 2017, Kate revealed that she...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
Meghan Markle’s Shorts in NYC Have the Internet Abuzz
Meghan Markle wore navy blue shorts and a white shirt for lunch with Gloria Steinem following Prince Harry's UN speech and people either loved them or hated them on Twitter and Instagram.
Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter
Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
New Body, Who Dis? Khloé Kardashian's Disappearing Curves Spark Photoshop Outrage During Beach Romp With Kim
Khloé Kardashian's disappearing curves are angering a lot of fans after photos circulated showing her with a much-thinner beach body that many believe is photoshopped. The Kardashians star jetted to Turks & Caicos to celebrate her 38th birthday with her sister Kim Kardashian and without serial cheater Tristan Thompson.
Watch this 13-year-old dancer blow away the professional choreographer who danced with her
Phil Wright said, he 'got smoked.' Yup. Humans may not always recognize greatness right away, but sometimes it's so clear it simply can't be denied. You don't have to be a dancer yourself to see when someone's got moves, and a viral video from choreographer Phil Wright spotlights a kid who's got moves. Like, wow.
JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"
When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
