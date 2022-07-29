Andrew Yang endorses Lanhee Chen for State Controller

www.oc-breeze.com
Related
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom pushes local water authorities to continue urging conservation
Governor Gavin Newsom today convened local water leaders for the second time in recent months to call for their continued action to drive down urban water use and help Californians make permanent changes to adapt to a hotter and drier future. Preliminary numbers that reflect 95 percent of the population show that Californians cut back on water use by 7.5 percent overall in June this year compared to June 2020. The increase in conservation comes a month after Governor Newsom directly called on local water leaders to step up their work to ensure all Californians are doing their part to save water.
oc-breeze.com
Letter to the Editor: Scott Baugh on law and order in California
The recent uptick in crime has left many Californians questioning the safety of our state. From blatant smash-and-grab robberies to criminals assaulting people in broad daylight, it’s hard to remember a time when California wasn’t plagued by such violent lawlessness. Governor Newsom and his supermajority have aggressively rolled...
oc-breeze.com
California Republicans emphasize mishandling of water infrastructure by Democrats
In the midst of today’s drought, Democrats refuse to prioritize building and improving water storage infrastructure, and the impacts of their incompetence are being deeply felt by Californians. A new PPIC survey this week showed:. Californians believe water supply and drought is the top environmental issue facing our state.
oc-breeze.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses resume public ministry two years after going virtual
If you happen to be at the Seal Beach Pier, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature. Thousands of these carts will be rolling down the streets of communities like...
Comments / 0