TRAFFIC: Crash on I-20 east near Exit 68, traffic backed up nearly three miles

Left lane closed on I-26 E after crash near Exit 209
UPDATE: SCDOT reported at 10:45 a.m. that all lanes were open on I26 traveling East. — LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a left lane road closure due to a morning car crash on I-26. Reports show an accident on I-26 EB near Exit 209 near Ashley Phosphate Road. Crews […]
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
Troopers: 1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 52 crash involving 18-wheelers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash in the St. Stephen area that left one person dead and four others injured. It happened on Highway 52 near Colonel Maham Drive on Friday at 1:15 p.m. A 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer traveling west on...
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
1 dead following a dispute in the Upstate, deputies say
WATERLOO, S.C. — One person is dead following an argument. That's according to The Laurens County Sheriff's Office. They said they responded to the incident Friday morning on Burton Creekside Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Ronald K. Dunaway, 62. An autopsy will be performed this weekend...
SC gas prices fall 14 cents over last week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices across South Carolina fell last week to an average of $3.68 per gallon, GasBuddy’s weekly survey of Palmetto State gas stations found. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.26 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.49.
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
Attorney: South Carolina man accused of recording people at rental properties may have many victims
A South Carolina man accused of recording people at his rental property without their knowledge is out on bond.
At least 2 dead after homemade helicopter crashed in Florida, officials say
A helicopter that authorities said appeared to be homemade crashed in Florida on Saturday, killing at least two people who were onboard. The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter landed between two buildings on a private property in Clay County around 10 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officials found the helicopter engulfed in flames and badly damaged.
Shoplifters, high speed chase, lockdown, helicopters, capture
Two individuals from South Carolina allegedly decided to do a little shopping without paying. Area law enforcement was led on a high speed chase on July 27 as the couple sped from the Dollar General Store in Tazewell giving chase through the twin cities while a lockdown was placed on an Englands plant. The suspects were eventually arrested with the help of patrol helicopters.
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
Two Arrested Following Shoplifting And A Chase With Police
According to police, a man and woman fled from officers after allegedly shoplifting from a Dollar General in New Tazewell on Wednesday. Police Department Officials received a call claiming that two people were shoplifting. The two suspects fled the scene as soon as officers arrived. After around a 3-mile chase,...
SC murder investigation leads to videos of attacks on people who are homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police investigating two brothers for a killing in South Carolina have found videos of them and others beating up at least five people at homeless camps in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville County deputies released parts of the videos Thursday on Facebook showing several men repeatedly punching...
South Carolina COVID-19 cases are 'spiking,' DHEC says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are spiking, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC says the updated community levels map for South Carolina from the Centers for Disease Control shows 29 counties with high levels of COVID-19 and 11 counties with medium levels.
School starts Aug. 1 in some South Carolina districts; what parents need to know
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be hard to believe that summer is drawing to a close. On Monday, Aug. 1, students in South Carolina begin returning to school in three local districts and many more will head to class two weeks later. The News19 team reached out to local...
Victim's family faces attempted murder suspect in court
FOX Carolina anchor Justin Dougherty breaks down a town hall to discuss South Carolina's recent swarm of earthquakes. The coroner said a man died after collapsing while in the custody of Greenwood Police Department. Upstate woman celebrates 90th birthday. Updated: 2 hours ago. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six...
SC7 expedition ends in Mt. Pleasant as leaders look to protect South Carolina's shorelines
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A team of volunteers from SC7 spent the last month hiking 350 miles of South Carolina to learn more about the outdoors. The expedition ended with a deep dive into the ocean to preserve South Carolina's shorelines. “We’re simultaneously going to go lay down...
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
We will be taking a look at the best gas station restaurants in SC, starting with Roy's GrilleDestination BBQ website. If you are from down south, odds are you have eaten a meal from a gas station restaurant at some point in your life. There is nothing like going to fill up your tank with gas, then getting a hot and delicious meal afterward. Or, you can simply just go and enjoy a hot meal.
South Carolina town named best city in America for 10th year in a row
CHARLESTON, S.C. — One of South Carolina's most well-known cities is also one of its most awarded - so much so that readers may have already guessed which one just made the top spot on Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in America list for the 10th time. The one...
